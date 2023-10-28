Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
28-Oct-23 06:11 PM IST
Highlights
- Gets screens built into its sides that display data such as battery charge, onboard temperature.
- Equipped with multiple screens inside.
- Equipped with Arene OS, an all-new software platform.
Toyota has unveiled the FT-3e electric SUV concept alongside the FT-Se at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. Built on the same platform as the latter, the vehicle likely portrays what Toyota’s SUVs will look like in the future.
Also Read: Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
The FT-3e features a very aerodynamic silhouette like many other electric SUVs currently on the market
Visually, the FT-3e is a sharp-looking concept vehicle. It features a single lightbar unit that runs throughout the front section, along with vertically stacked headlamp clusters. It features a very aerodynamic silhouette like many other electric SUVs currently on the market. The most interesting aspect of the vehicle however are the screens built into its sides that display data such as battery charge, onboard temperature, and interior air quality as the driver approaches the car. The rear section, on the other hand, features horizontal taillamps that run from one end to the other, a spoiler, gloss black finishing around the rear bumper, and a rear diffuser.
Also Read: Lexus Unveils LF-ZL EV Concept At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
The dashboard of the electric SUV features multiple screens
On the inside, however, Toyota has opted for a minimalistic approach. The dashboard features a large infotainment screen unit, while the driver-side features two screens on either side, aside from the digital instrument cluster. The outer end of the dashboard also features two screens, which appear to be displays for the side mirrors. The interior also gets beautiful ambient lighting along with a full glass roof. Just like the FT-Se, the concept vehicle is also equipped with Arene OS, an all-new software platform and could feature a manual transmission mode.
Unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Honda's newest electric scooter concept is almost certainly previewing an upcoming global model.
Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota's cars of the future might look like
Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota's cars of the future might look like
