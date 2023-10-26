Login

Lexus Unveils LF-ZL EV Concept At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show

The LF-ZL (Lexus Future Zero-Emission Luxury) concept is a BEV vision model offering a glimpse into the brand's electric future
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

26-Oct-23 04:51 PM IST

  • Lexus aims to be an all-electric brand by 2035
  • Will be based on next-gen BEV architecture
  • incorporates software advancements from the new Arene OS

Lexus recently unveiled the LF-ZL (Lexus Future Zero-emission Luxury) at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. Unveiled alongside the LF-ZC, this concept EV is part of Lexus's commitment to transition into an electric brand by 2035.

 

Also Read: Lexus LF-ZC Concept Previews Next-Gen EV Due In 2026

 

All we know is that the LF-ZL represents a future Lexus flagship luxury model and will be based on next-generation BEV architecture while incorporating software advancements from the new Arene OS. The LF-ZL Concept EV measures 5,300 mm in length, 2,020 mm in width, and 1,700 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,350 mm.

 

Lexus plans to integrate virtual reality technology that allows drivers to point to objects or locations of interest during their journey. The vehicle's display will then provide information and voice guidance, which Lexus calls "interactive reality in motion." Additionally, in line with utilising sustainable materials, a significant portion of the interior trim is composed of bamboo.

 

Also Read: Toyota Unveils Space Mobility Prototype For Extraterrestrial Exploration

 

Lexus has not revealed any powertrain details for its new "Flagship BEV Concept with a Vision of the Electrified Future".

 

