Lexus Unveils LF-ZL EV Concept At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show

Lexus recently unveiled the LF-ZL (Lexus Future Zero-emission Luxury) at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. Unveiled alongside the LF-ZC, this concept EV is part of Lexus's commitment to transition into an electric brand by 2035.

All we know is that the LF-ZL represents a future Lexus flagship luxury model and will be based on next-generation BEV architecture while incorporating software advancements from the new Arene OS. The LF-ZL Concept EV measures 5,300 mm in length, 2,020 mm in width, and 1,700 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,350 mm.

Lexus plans to integrate virtual reality technology that allows drivers to point to objects or locations of interest during their journey. The vehicle's display will then provide information and voice guidance, which Lexus calls "interactive reality in motion." Additionally, in line with utilising sustainable materials, a significant portion of the interior trim is composed of bamboo.

Lexus has not revealed any powertrain details for its new "Flagship BEV Concept with a Vision of the Electrified Future".