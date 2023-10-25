Lexus LF-ZC Concept Previews Next-Gen EV Due In 2026

Lexus has unveiled the new LF-ZC concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. LF-ZC stands for Lexus Future Zero-emission Catalyst with the concept previewing the next-generation of electric vehicles from the Japanese luxury car brand. The LF-ZC features a sleek four-door coupe design with a low roofline and angular design elements.

The front of the concept is characterized by a closed-off grille flanked by angular headlamp units. In almost high-performance car fashion, the fenders rise higher than the base of the windscreen. The front door features sharp angular lines that soften as they travel over the rear door and into the C-pillars. The sharply raked C-pillar slopes all the way to the rear edge of the vehicle. The rear meanwhile features a full-width lightbar element just below the boot lid lip.

The futuristic cabin features some unique design details such as a pair of displays flanking the steering wheel on either side and a large screen sitting in front of the passenger. Of the two displays flanking the steering, the left unit features controls for various functions such as gear selection, ADAS functions, and drive mode selection. The right unit controls music, climate control, phone functions while the screen in front of the co-driver are for other infotainment needs and other applications. The concept also features a heads-up display.

Lexus says that the LF-ZC has a drag coefficient of 0.2 and will feature tech such as Steer-By-Wire and Direct4 all-wheel drive seen on models such as the Lexus RZ. Lexus says that the new LF-ZC concept also features a new-generation AI-enabled voice assistant called Buttler that uses self-learning functions to optimally adjust vehicle settings for each user based on driving data and other in-car information.

Lexus said that the new LF-ZC will also offer double the range of its current range of EVs through the use of next-generation prismatic high-performance batteries. Lexus says that the new battery packs will feature a low profile and be lighter than existing units while also featuring greater energy density to offer improved aerodynamics and range.

The carmaker also confirmed that the new-gen EVs use the gigacasting production process with the vehicle body produced in three parts – front, centre and rear. Lexus says the process will allow for faster integration of newer battery technologies into vehicle with the front and rear sections being structurally independent of the centre section that will house the batteries.

Lexus says that the LF-ZC concept will make it to production in 2026. Lexus is looking to accelerate its electrification plans in the coming years with the carmaker eyeing going all-electric by 2035.