Toyota Unveils Space Mobility Prototype For Extraterrestrial Exploration

Aside from showcasing an all-electric Land Cruiser Se and a pickup truck concept, Toyota is also set to showcase the Toyota Space Mobility concept — a two-seater electric vehicle (EV) engineered as a means of transport on the surface of other planets. The concept looks the part of the two-seater off-road quadricycle replete with a visible roll cage and electric motors at each wheel.



The Space Mobility concept is equipped with four-wheel steering and is claimed to be able to navigate over boulders as high as 50 cm. Toyota says that it is also capable of ascending slopes of up to 25 degrees. The vehicle's compact design is intentional, measuring 3,460 mm in length, just slightly longer than a kei car, with a width of 2,175 mm and a height of 1,865 mm.



Unlike conventional automotive prototypes, the Space Mobility is not just a display piece. Toyota labels it as a prototype intended for real-world testing. The insights gained from these tests will contribute to the development of other vehicles designed for extraterrestrial missions, like the Lunar Cruiser. These innovations have been specifically engineered to thrive in the challenging conditions of outer space.

The Space Mobility Concept isn’t Toyota’s first lunar explorer concept to be unveiled in 2023. Earlier this month, the company unveiled the Baby Lunar Cruiser, drawing design inspiration from the FJ40 and featuring airless tires and in-wheel motors. This rugged vehicle has been designed to tackle harsh terrains both on Earth and beyond.



It's important to note that Toyota isn't alone in its extraterrestrial aspirations. Hyundai has also made strides in this direction, revealing plans for a lunar rover constructed from parts derived from their regular Hyundai and Kia models.