Login

Toyota Unveils Space Mobility Prototype For Extraterrestrial Exploration

Toyota says that the technology developed through the Space Mobility prototype will be put to use in the Lunar Cruiser.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

24-Oct-23 11:58 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    Aside from showcasing an all-electric Land Cruiser Se and a pickup truck concept, Toyota is also set to showcase the Toyota Space Mobility concept — a two-seater electric vehicle (EV) engineered as a means of transport on the surface of other planets. The concept looks the part of the two-seater off-road quadricycle replete with a visible roll cage and electric motors at each wheel.


     Also read: Futuristic Toyota EPU Pickup Truck Concept Revealed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show Debut
     

    The Space Mobility concept is equipped with four-wheel steering and is claimed to be able to navigate over boulders as high as 50 cm. Toyota says that it is also capable of ascending slopes of up to 25 degrees. The vehicle's compact design is intentional, measuring 3,460 mm in length, just slightly longer than a kei car, with a width of 2,175 mm and a height of 1,865 mm.
     

    Carmaker previously unveiled the Baby Lunar Cruiser concept in early October 2023.

     

    Unlike conventional automotive prototypes, the Space Mobility is not just a display piece. Toyota labels it as a prototype intended for real-world testing. The insights gained from these tests will contribute to the development of other vehicles designed for extraterrestrial missions, like the Lunar Cruiser. These innovations have been specifically engineered to thrive in the challenging conditions of outer space.

     

    Also read: Toyota To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
     

    The Space Mobility Concept isn’t Toyota’s first lunar explorer concept to be unveiled in 2023.  Earlier this month, the company unveiled the Baby Lunar Cruiser, drawing design inspiration from the FJ40 and featuring airless tires and in-wheel motors. This rugged vehicle has been designed to tackle harsh terrains both on Earth and beyond.
     

    It's important to note that Toyota isn't alone in its extraterrestrial aspirations. Hyundai has also made strides in this direction, revealing plans for a lunar rover constructed from parts derived from their regular Hyundai and Kia models.

    # Toyota# Toyota Concept# Toyota Space Mobility Prototype# Toyota Space Mobility Concept
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2013 Hyundai i10
    7.3
    0
    10
    2013 Hyundai i10
    41,489 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 4.45 L
    Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Honda City
    6.8
    0
    10
    2013 Honda City
    84,840 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 4.25 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2011 Honda Accord
    2011 Honda Accord
    82,000 km
    Hybrid
    Automatic
    ₹ 4.75 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    22,376 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 6.90 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Audi A6
    6.2
    0
    10
    2013 Audi A6
    77,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 8.25 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2012 Honda City
    6.5
    0
    10
    2012 Honda City
    84,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 4.25 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Audi A3
    6.9
    0
    10
    2014 Audi A3
    47,549 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 12.50 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2014 BMW X1
    7.0
    0
    10
    2014 BMW X1
    44,300 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 10.90 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
    8.3
    0
    10
    2019 Hyundai Grand i10
    32,400 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 5.40 L
    ₹ 12,094/monthemi
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2021 Tata Nexon
    2021 Tata Nexon
    14,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 9.25 L
    ₹ 20,717/monthemi
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Lexus New RX
    Lexus New RX

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

    Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

    Volvo EM 90
    Volvo EM 90

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

    Tata Altroz EV
    Tata Altroz EV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

    Nissan New X-Trail
    Nissan New X-Trail

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

    Skoda Kamiq
    Skoda Kamiq

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

    Audi New A3
    Audi New A3

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

    Toyota Belta
    Toyota Belta

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

    Renault Arkana
    Renault Arkana

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

    Upcoming Bikes

    Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
    Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

    QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
    QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

    CFMoto 300SR
    CFMoto 300SR

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

    BMW CE 02 Electric
    BMW CE 02 Electric

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

    KTM New 390 Duke
    KTM New 390 Duke

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

    TVS Zeppelin
    TVS Zeppelin

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

    Benelli New TNT 300
    Benelli New TNT 300

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

    Suzuki e-Burgman
    Suzuki e-Burgman

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
    TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    1 hour ago

    The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades

    Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
    Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    3 hours ago

    With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.

    Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
    Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
    c&b icon
    By Dhruv Attri
    calendar-icon

    3 hours ago

    The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets

    Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
    Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    5 hours ago

    Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.

    Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
    Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    7 hours ago

    The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.

    BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
    BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
    c&b icon
    By Girish Karkera
    calendar-icon

    9 hours ago

    Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.

    Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters
    Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    9 hours ago

    These benefits will be available until November 15

    BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled
    BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    10 hours ago

    The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR

    Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
    Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    1 day ago

    The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options

    HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
    HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    1 day ago

    HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market

    Futuristic Toyota EPU Pickup Truck Concept Revealed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show Debut
    Futuristic Toyota EPU Pickup Truck Concept Revealed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show Debut
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    5 days ago

    All-electric monocoque pickup truck concept hints at the future of lifestyle vehicles from the company.

    Toyota To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
    Toyota To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    5 days ago

    New Toyota and Lexus EVs to come with NACS charging ports from 2025 while existing EV owners with CCS-compatible chargers will be provided with a NACS adapter

    Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan Concept; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
    Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan Concept; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    8 days ago

    The name 'kayoibako' is derived from configurable shipping containers used for the secure and efficient transportation of parts and products.

    Toyota To Unveil Two New Concept EVs At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show; Sports Coupe and SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut
    Toyota To Unveil Two New Concept EVs At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show; Sports Coupe and SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    11 days ago

    The first model, the FT-3e will be an electric SUV while the second one will be an electric sports coupe, named the FT-Se.

    Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser
    Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser
    c&b icon
    By Charanpreet Singh
    calendar-icon

    22 days ago

    Toyota India today announced that it has appointed actor Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador for the Toyota Urban Cruiser. The Japanese carmaker is all set to launch its first subcompact SUV in India on September 23, 2020. With bookings already open for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based SUV with a token amount of Rs. 11,000, the company has received an overwhelming response from customers across the country. Toyota appointed the actor, singer and youth icon Ayushmann Khurrana as the Brand Ambassador purely based on his personality embodying core value of the Toyota Urban Cruiser's traits.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Unveils Space Mobility Prototype For Extraterrestrial Exploration
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved