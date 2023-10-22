Futuristic Toyota EPU Pickup Truck Concept Revealed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show Debut

Toyota has unveiled a set of innovative concept vehicles scheduled to be showcased at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023. One of these concepts is the EPU, an electric pickup truck that could preview a future production model. The mid-size pickup concept marks Toyota's leap into the world of electric utility vehicles (EVs) and envisions a promising future for sustainable transportation.

The EPU is designed as a next-generation mid-size pickup built on a monocoque body structure. At 5,070 mm long, 1,910 mm wide and 1,710 mm tall the EV concept is smaller than the Toyota Hilux currently sold globally though it sits on a longer 3,350 mm wheelbase. The concept also features a double cab design with Toyota claiming that its monocoque construction makes the pickup truck capable of catering to a broader range of applications.

Access to the rear deck is via a two-piece tailgate that allows for users to fit even longer items in the bed. While the company hasn’t given all details regarding the EV, images suggest that the load bed can be configured for various tasks including getting support rails that can aid in carrying long items on the roof.

The cabin is a mix of futuristic and minimalist design. The dashboard features notable storage areas atop the dashboard with two free-standing displays housed behind the steering and atop the centre console. Interestingly enough the gear selector is housed in this display console freeing up space in the centre console and giving the pickup concept a walkthrough design.

Toyota has not detailed any powertrain specifications for the EPU but it says that the EV’s packaging ensures a low centre of gravity for “superior handling stability and ride comfort.”

Expect more details on the concept to be made available when the model makes its public debut at the Japan Mobility Show in the coming week.



