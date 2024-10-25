Login
Mitsubishi DST Concept SUV Debuts At Philippines Motor Show

The DST SUV is designed for the ASEAN region, and the production-spec will hit the market soon.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mitsubishi DST three-row SUV concept showcased
  • Production version will get an FWD drivetrain
  • Made for the ASEAN markets

Mitsubishi has pulled the wraps off the DST SUV concept at the Philippine International Motor Show. Designed as a midsize, three-row SUV, the DST Concept is built on Mitsubishi’s new monocoque platform, and the Japanese automaker has confirmed a production model will follow soon, specifically curated for Southeast Asia.

 

Also Read: Jeep Meridian Longitude vs Jeep Compass Longitude (O): Which Offers More Value Under Rs 25 Lakh?

 

Mitsubishi DST 3

The DST Concept introduces Mitsubishi’s newest design language, previously seen in the ASEAN-market X-Force crossover. Up front, a 3D honeycomb grille design is flanked by distinctive T-shaped LED daytime running lights and taillights. Blacked-out pillars create a floating roof effect, while the panoramic glass roof is divided by narrow metal strips that run across the roofline.

 

Also Read: 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 3.60 Crore

 

Mitsubishi DST 2

Coming to the interior, Nissan states that the DST Concept incorporates soft-touch materials inside and there are multiple shades used. The feature list includes a fully digital instrument cluster, which is conjoined by a touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, and individual climate controls for second-row passengers, amongst others. 

 

Mitsubishi has not yet revealed specific details about the DST’s powertrain but confirmed that the concept will feature front-wheel drive along with revealing its five driving modes: wet, tarmac, normal, gravel, and mud. The automaker also states that the DST has a higher ground clearance making it easier to tackle any given road. 

