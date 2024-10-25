Mitsubishi DST Concept SUV Debuts At Philippines Motor Show
- Mitsubishi DST three-row SUV concept showcased
- Production version will get an FWD drivetrain
- Made for the ASEAN markets
Mitsubishi has pulled the wraps off the DST SUV concept at the Philippine International Motor Show. Designed as a midsize, three-row SUV, the DST Concept is built on Mitsubishi’s new monocoque platform, and the Japanese automaker has confirmed a production model will follow soon, specifically curated for Southeast Asia.
The DST Concept introduces Mitsubishi’s newest design language, previously seen in the ASEAN-market X-Force crossover. Up front, a 3D honeycomb grille design is flanked by distinctive T-shaped LED daytime running lights and taillights. Blacked-out pillars create a floating roof effect, while the panoramic glass roof is divided by narrow metal strips that run across the roofline.
Coming to the interior, Nissan states that the DST Concept incorporates soft-touch materials inside and there are multiple shades used. The feature list includes a fully digital instrument cluster, which is conjoined by a touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, and individual climate controls for second-row passengers, amongst others.
Mitsubishi has not yet revealed specific details about the DST’s powertrain but confirmed that the concept will feature front-wheel drive along with revealing its five driving modes: wet, tarmac, normal, gravel, and mud. The automaker also states that the DST has a higher ground clearance making it easier to tackle any given road.