Nissan, Mitsubishi To Jointly Explore Next-Gen Mobility Services

Nissan Motor Company and Mitsubishi Corporation have announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a new initiative amidst the declining population in Japan. The companies say they aim to mitigate the challenges arising out of a significant drop in local population and co-create sustainable business models as they seek to jointly commercialise next-generation mobility services and energy-related services using EVs.



The collaboration is a result of the rapidly changing landscape in Japan. The country is facing challenges including driver shortages due to a declining population and difficulty in maintaining public transportation due to the decreasing number of users. Japan is also facing region-specific challenges including an increase in people facing transportation barriers, a decrease in essential services, weakened community ties, and the need for disaster preparedness.

Makoto Uchida, Nissan president and CEO said, “Through exciting vehicles and technologies, Nissan is building a smart ecosystem that expands both the possibilities of mobility for people and the potential of society. We want to help solve regional issues and create future-centred cities through new mobility services and energy management. MC shares our motivation, and together we will study a robust and sustainable business model.”

Katsuya Nakanishi, Mitsubishi Corporation president and CEO said, “As the mobility sector undergoes significant transformation due to technological innovation and decarbonization, MC, through its EX-DX integrated approach outlined in its mid-term management strategy, MC Shared Value 2024, aims to work with Nissan to explore the creation of sustainable business models that address Japan’s societal challenges.”

Nissan and Mitsubishi are undertaking various initiatives to solve these challenges, the companies mentioned in a statement. Nissan is developing mobility services in Namie Town, Fukushima Prefecture, and autonomous driving tests in the Yokohama Minato Mirai District. Both projects are aimed to bring free movement for more people. Furthermore, the automaker is developing energy management systems by utilising EV battery storage and charging/discharging functions with renewable energy.

Mitsubishi has been focusing on utilising regional energy resources including renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality, and creating communities to solve local issues. The company has also been working to improve transportation challenges by implementing AI on-demand transportation for local governments and private companies. The automaker has one such project operational in Shiojiri City in Nagano Prefecture and is conducting autonomous driving demonstrations using digital solutions.



