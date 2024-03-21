2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Breaks Cover

Mitsubishi's Pajero model has maintained its status as an iconic SUV since its inception, not only in the Indian market but overseas too. Now, Mitsubishi Motors has revealed the 2024 version of the Pajero Sport SUV in Thailand, marking the second and likely final facelift for the nine-year-old model, which is set to be succeeded by an all-new iteration internationally.

The 2024 Pajero Sport gains off-road modes.

Among the significant updates, the 2024 Pajero Sport gets a new 2.4-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, delivering 181.48 bhp and 430 Nm of torque. This powerplant comes paired with four off-road modes: gravel, mud/snow, sand, and rock. The refreshed lineup comprises four variants, with the top-tier Elite Edition 4WD featuring Mitsubishi's Super Select 4WD II system.

In terms of exterior, the New Pajero Sport showcases a fresh hexagonal front grille and revised front and rear bumpers, accentuated by new 18-inch black monotone alloy wheels, black side mirrors, and door handles. However, the headlights and foglights are retained from the previous version.

It gets an updated three-spoke steering wheel with integrated buttons.

As for its interior, a two-tone black-burgundy colour scheme dominates the cabin, complemented by smoked titanium accents on the door trim and air vents. Noteworthy features include an updated three-spoke steering wheel with integrated buttons and paddle shifters, along with eight-way power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support for the driver.

On the feature front, it gets an 8-inch Full Digital Driver Display, a Mitsubishi Power Sound System with eight speakers and a power amplifier, and a roof-mounted, fold-down 12.1-inch screen for rear passengers. The vehicle also boasts an 8-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Auto Hold and a gesture-controlled Power Tailgate. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, a forward collision mitigation system and more.

A 2.4-litre diesel engine powers the facelifted Pajero Sport.

Furthermore, the 2024 Pajero Sport introduces Mitsubishi Remote Control, enabling users to access special commands via iOS and Android smartphones connected via Bluetooth, facilitating functions like Car Finder, Tailgate Operation, and Vehicle Information.

Although Mitsubishi ceased car sales in India and the last car to retail was the Pajero Sport in January 2020, recent developments, such as the partnership with TVS Mobility for a $300 million joint venture, hint at a potential revival in the Indian market. The collaboration aims to establish a comprehensive vehicle mobility ecosystem, offering various services ranging from new vehicle sales to fleet operating solutions.



