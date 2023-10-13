Honda And Mitsubishi Team Up To Explore New EV-Specific Business Opportunities

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation have formally announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at initiating discussions to forge new businesses. Both brands aim to capitalize on the combined strengths of both corporations and create business models aligning with the anticipated growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market, geared towards a decarbonized future. The companies are particularly targeting the EV sector, focusing on enhancing battery lifetime management and optimizing energy usage.

The first initiative is geared toward the Smart-Charging and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Energy Management Business. This initiative aims to provide EV users with optimized electricity costs by offering access to smart charging and V2G services. Utilizing advanced control technologies for the energy management system, this approach involves automatic adjustments in the timing of EV charging to avoid peak load periods and enhance energy consumption efficiency. Furthermore, it facilitates the integration of green (renewable) power, contributing to a sustainable energy ecosystem.

In addition to this, a second initiative is a Battery Lifetime Management Business dedicated to maximizing the value derived from batteries to be integrated into Honda mini-EV models set for release in Japan in 2024. The approach involves implementing a sophisticated battery-monitoring system to efficiently manage each battery's lifespan. This includes transitioning from powering EVs to utilizing them as stationary energy storage units, thereby prolonging their usability and value.