Isuzu and Honda Unveil The Giga Fuel Cell: A Hydrogen Powered Heavy-Duty Truck
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
17-Oct-23 06:03 PM IST
Highlights
- Isuzu and Honda will unveil the hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck at the Japan Mobility Show 2023.
- The Giga Fuel Cell truck features a unique "mobile power station" function and a range of over 800 km.
- Isuzu and Honda plan to launch their fuel cell-powered heavy-duty truck in the market by 2027.
Isuzu Motors Limited and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. have co-developed fuel cell powered heavy duty truck, Giga Fuel Cell. The truck will be displayed for the first time in the upcoming Japan Mobility Show.
Also Read: Isuzu Delivers S-Cab And Hi-Lander To Telangana Fire Department
The Giga Fuel Cell adopts the Low Deck 8x4 rigid truck configuration typically found in intercity transport trucks. Powering the truck is an AC synchronous motor with a range of over 800 km. In addition to its transportation capabilities, the Giga Fuel Cell comes equipped with a unique feature that includes an external power output function acting as a "mobile power station" during emergencies. As for the dimensions, the truck measures 11,980 mm in length, 2,490 mm in width, and 3,770 mm in height.
Both Isuzu and Honda commit to actively working towards the 2027 market launch of their FC-powered heavy-duty trucks. The company plans to start the demonstration testing of a prototype on public roads before the end of March 2024. Moreover, the company plans to bring the production model to market by 2027.
Also Read: 2024 Isuzu D-Max Revealed; Gets Revised Styling And Feature Updates
The two motor giants had been jointly researching fuel cell-powered heavy-duty trucks since their agreement in January 2020. According to the company a heavy-duty truck powered by hydrogen fuel cells, can be the key to achieving carbon neutrality in large-scale transportation.
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix from the first lap onwards, securing his 16th win of the season, breaking his own world record set last year
1 hour ago
A pivotal change from the 296 GTB is the removal of the hybrid system, shedding weight and elevating power output to an impressive 690 bhp
2 hours ago
The brand stated that the fire was related to a short circuit caused by a few aftermarket parts installed by the customer
3 hours ago
Prices of the new Honda XL750 Transalp are introductory with bookings open for the first 100 customers
5 hours ago
Martin completed the dream set in Thailand with pole, sprint win and grand prix victory as he cut Bagnaia’s championship lead to just 13 points.
21 hours ago
An unchained 858bhp all-wheel drive hybrid LeMans winning Ferrari hypercar that any rich civilian can buy, yes you read that right.
1 day ago
Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai
1 day ago
The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof
1 day ago
A result that surprised both Ferrari drivers as Leclerc took his second pole position in a row and the 22nd of his career while Ricciardo impresses with P4 in the Alphatauri
1 day ago
For a limited time period, Jawa and Yezdi is offering extended warranty for four years or 50,000 kms for motorcycles delivered until Diwali.
2 days ago
Unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Honda’s newest electric scooter concept is almost certainly previewing an upcoming global model.
4 days ago
Honda's vision for the new Prelude is to create a sporty coupe with a strong hybrid powertrain
20 days ago
Special editions of the CB350 series offer unique colour schemes and cost about Rs 1,500 more than the standard models.
25 days ago
Honda anticipates order availability later this year, with deliveries commencing in early 2024
1 month ago
On display will be an all-new electric sports car concept, concepts made from recycled materials and a new battery-swapping tech equipped scooter concept.