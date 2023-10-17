Isuzu and Honda Unveil The Giga Fuel Cell: A Hydrogen Powered Heavy-Duty Truck

Isuzu Motors Limited and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. have co-developed fuel cell powered heavy duty truck, Giga Fuel Cell. The truck will be displayed for the first time in the upcoming Japan Mobility Show.

The Giga Fuel Cell adopts the Low Deck 8x4 rigid truck configuration typically found in intercity transport trucks. Powering the truck is an AC synchronous motor with a range of over 800 km. In addition to its transportation capabilities, the Giga Fuel Cell comes equipped with a unique feature that includes an external power output function acting as a "mobile power station" during emergencies. As for the dimensions, the truck measures 11,980 mm in length, 2,490 mm in width, and 3,770 mm in height.

Both Isuzu and Honda commit to actively working towards the 2027 market launch of their FC-powered heavy-duty trucks. The company plans to start the demonstration testing of a prototype on public roads before the end of March 2024. Moreover, the company plans to bring the production model to market by 2027.

The two motor giants had been jointly researching fuel cell-powered heavy-duty trucks since their agreement in January 2020. According to the company a heavy-duty truck powered by hydrogen fuel cells, can be the key to achieving carbon neutrality in large-scale transportation.





Written by: RONIT AGARWAL



