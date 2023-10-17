Login

Isuzu and Honda Unveil The Giga Fuel Cell: A Hydrogen Powered Heavy-Duty Truck

The two companies had been jointly researching fuel cell-powered heavy-duty trucks since their agreement in January 2020.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

17-Oct-23 06:03 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Isuzu and Honda will unveil the hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck at the Japan Mobility Show 2023.
  • The Giga Fuel Cell truck features a unique "mobile power station" function and a range of over 800 km.
  • Isuzu and Honda plan to launch their fuel cell-powered heavy-duty truck in the market by 2027.

Isuzu Motors Limited and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. have co-developed fuel cell powered heavy duty truck, Giga Fuel Cell. The truck will be displayed for the first time in the upcoming Japan Mobility Show.

 

Also Read: Isuzu Delivers S-Cab And Hi-Lander To Telangana Fire Department

 

The Giga Fuel Cell adopts the Low Deck 8x4 rigid truck configuration typically found in intercity transport trucks. Powering the truck is an AC synchronous motor with a range of over 800 km. In addition to its transportation capabilities, the Giga Fuel Cell comes equipped with a unique feature that includes an external power output function acting as a "mobile power station" during emergencies. As for the dimensions, the truck measures 11,980 mm in length, 2,490 mm in width, and 3,770 mm in height.

Both Isuzu and Honda commit to actively working towards the 2027 market launch of their FC-powered heavy-duty trucks. The company plans to start the demonstration testing of a prototype on public roads before the end of March 2024. Moreover, the company plans to bring the production model to market by 2027. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Isuzu D-Max Revealed; Gets Revised Styling And Feature Updates

 

The two motor giants had been jointly researching fuel cell-powered heavy-duty trucks since their agreement in January 2020. According to the company a heavy-duty truck powered by hydrogen fuel cells, can be the key to achieving carbon neutrality in large-scale transportation. 


 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL


 

# Isuzu# Honda# Hydrogen# Hydrogen-Powered Truck
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Renault Kwid
8.4
0
10
2019 Renault Kwid
25,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.35 L
₹ 9,742/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
8.7
0
10
2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
30,571 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 5.95 L
₹ 13,326/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Mexico City GP Race Report: Max Verstappen Wins 16th Race Of The Season; Sergio Perez Crashes Out On Lap 1
Mexico City GP Race Report: Max Verstappen Wins 16th Race Of The Season; Sergio Perez Crashes Out On Lap 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix from the first lap onwards, securing his 16th win of the season, breaking his own world record set last year

Ferrari 296 Challenge Racecar Unveiled With 690 BHP V6; Ditches Hybrid Assistance
Ferrari 296 Challenge Racecar Unveiled With 690 BHP V6; Ditches Hybrid Assistance
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

A pivotal change from the 296 GTB is the removal of the hybrid system, shedding weight and elevating power output to an impressive 690 bhp

Ola Electric Releases Statement After Incident Involving Electric Scooter Catching Fire
Ola Electric Releases Statement After Incident Involving Electric Scooter Catching Fire
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The brand stated that the fire was related to a short circuit caused by a few aftermarket parts installed by the customer

All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh
All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Prices of the new Honda XL750 Transalp are introductory with bookings open for the first 100 customers

MotoGP Race Report: Sensational Jorge Martin Wins In Thailand After Three-Way War With Binder And Bagnaia
MotoGP Race Report: Sensational Jorge Martin Wins In Thailand After Three-Way War With Binder And Bagnaia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Martin completed the dream set in Thailand with pole, sprint win and grand prix victory as he cut Bagnaia’s championship lead to just 13 points.

Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar
Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

An unchained 858bhp all-wheel drive hybrid LeMans winning Ferrari hypercar that any rich civilian can buy, yes you read that right.

Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai

Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof

Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

A result that surprised both Ferrari drivers as Leclerc took his second pole position in a row and the 22nd of his career while Ricciardo impresses with P4 in the Alphatauri

Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

For a limited time period, Jawa and Yezdi is offering extended warranty for four years or 50,000 kms for motorcycles delivered until Diwali.

Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Honda’s newest electric scooter concept is almost certainly previewing an upcoming global model.

Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Honda's vision for the new Prelude is to create a sporty coupe with a strong hybrid powertrain

Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched
Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

20 days ago

Special editions of the CB350 series offer unique colour schemes and cost about Rs 1,500 more than the standard models.

Honda Prologue Electric SUV Specifications Revealed
Honda Prologue Electric SUV Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

25 days ago

Honda anticipates order availability later this year, with deliveries commencing in early 2024

Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

On display will be an all-new electric sports car concept, concepts made from recycled materials and a new battery-swapping tech equipped scooter concept.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Isuzu and Honda Unveil The Giga Fuel Cell: A Hydrogen Powered Heavy-Duty Truck
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved