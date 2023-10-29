Login

Mitsubishi Unveils D:X Concept EV Crossover MPV At Japan Mobility Show 2023

The D:X Concept is an electrified crossover MPV equipped with six captain seats with 2+2+2 configuration
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

29-Oct-23 11:24 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Mitsubishi D:X Concept is a rugged electrified crossover MPV with a dynamic shield front face, designed for road performance under rough conditions
  • The interior features a spacious monobox design with rotating panoramic seats, a 2+2+2 captain seat configuration
  • The concept utilises the S-AWC integrated vehicle dynamics control system for electric 4WD

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation showcased the Mitsubishi D:X Concept electrified crossover MPV at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. The design features large-diameter tires, sturdy over fenders, and front and rear skid plates for off-road performance under rough conditions.

 

Also Read: Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show

The Dynamic Shield front face design concept has been further developed to incorporate an integrated shield that extends from the sides, offering additional protection to the cabin. Furthermore, the body colour of the D:X Concept is a luxurious glamping-inspired copper with a new semi-gloss texture. The car features a raked front windscreen, moonroof, LED laser projector headlights, mud-terrain tires, and rugged black plastic flares at each wheel.

As for the interior, the car features a monobox interior design that provides ample room for all occupants, with panoramic seats that rotate and move up and down, offering an open, wide field of vision. The car is equipped with six captain seats with 2+2+2 configuration. An AI concierge provides information such as routes, weather conditions, and more.

 

The vehicle's sound system, developed in partnership with Yamaha Corporation, provides immersive, three-dimensional sound through numerous strategically placed speakers. 

 

Although the carmaker has not disclosed detailed specifications, the D:X Concept employs the S-AWC (Super - All Wheel Controller) integrated vehicle dynamics control system for the electric 4WD system, focusing on ensuring a safe, secure, and comfortable ride in various weather and road conditions. Despite its high-profile monobox design, the Mitsubishi D:X Concept has been designed to provide the ride of a standard passenger vehicle. 

 

Also Read: Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries

 

Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer Mitsubishi Motors, said: “The Mitsubishi D:X Concept is a concept car that brings together the best of Mitsubishi Motors' technologies – our electrification and all-wheel control technologies in particular – with a view to realizing a carbon-neutral society. We will continue to provide fulfilling mobility lifestyles that awaken the adventurous spirit of drivers and provide excitement for everyone on board.”

Although Mitsubishi has not confirmed the release date for the new Delica, speculations suggest it might be named the D:6, marking the sixth generation of the model. Given the unveiling of the concept, a potential launch in 2025 could be on the horizon.

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

