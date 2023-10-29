Mitsubishi Unveils D:X Concept EV Crossover MPV At Japan Mobility Show 2023
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
29-Oct-23 11:24 AM IST
Highlights
- The Mitsubishi D:X Concept is a rugged electrified crossover MPV with a dynamic shield front face, designed for road performance under rough conditions
- The interior features a spacious monobox design with rotating panoramic seats, a 2+2+2 captain seat configuration
- The concept utilises the S-AWC integrated vehicle dynamics control system for electric 4WD
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation showcased the Mitsubishi D:X Concept electrified crossover MPV at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. The design features large-diameter tires, sturdy over fenders, and front and rear skid plates for off-road performance under rough conditions.
Also Read: Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
The Dynamic Shield front face design concept has been further developed to incorporate an integrated shield that extends from the sides, offering additional protection to the cabin. Furthermore, the body colour of the D:X Concept is a luxurious glamping-inspired copper with a new semi-gloss texture. The car features a raked front windscreen, moonroof, LED laser projector headlights, mud-terrain tires, and rugged black plastic flares at each wheel.
As for the interior, the car features a monobox interior design that provides ample room for all occupants, with panoramic seats that rotate and move up and down, offering an open, wide field of vision. The car is equipped with six captain seats with 2+2+2 configuration. An AI concierge provides information such as routes, weather conditions, and more.
The vehicle's sound system, developed in partnership with Yamaha Corporation, provides immersive, three-dimensional sound through numerous strategically placed speakers.
Although the carmaker has not disclosed detailed specifications, the D:X Concept employs the S-AWC (Super - All Wheel Controller) integrated vehicle dynamics control system for the electric 4WD system, focusing on ensuring a safe, secure, and comfortable ride in various weather and road conditions. Despite its high-profile monobox design, the Mitsubishi D:X Concept has been designed to provide the ride of a standard passenger vehicle.
Also Read: Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer Mitsubishi Motors, said: “The Mitsubishi D:X Concept is a concept car that brings together the best of Mitsubishi Motors' technologies – our electrification and all-wheel control technologies in particular – with a view to realizing a carbon-neutral society. We will continue to provide fulfilling mobility lifestyles that awaken the adventurous spirit of drivers and provide excitement for everyone on board.”
Although Mitsubishi has not confirmed the release date for the new Delica, speculations suggest it might be named the D:6, marking the sixth generation of the model. Given the unveiling of the concept, a potential launch in 2025 could be on the horizon.
Written by:- Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18321 second ago
The central console features a refrigerator, a dedicated luggage area with a coat hanger.
-15108 second ago
Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai
-8715 second ago
The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof
-7601 second ago
A result that surprised both Ferrari drivers as Leclerc took his second pole position in a row and the 22nd of his career while Ricciardo impresses with P4 in the Alphatauri
-6558 second ago
For a limited time period, Jawa and Yezdi is offering extended warranty for four years or 50,000 kms for motorcycles delivered until Diwali.
38 minutes ago
Triumph unveils the 2024 Stealth Edition motorcycles, showcasing exquisite bespoke paintwork on eight modern classics
16 hours ago
The Spaniard took a nine point bite out of the reigning champion’s 27 point lead, now trailing by only 18.
18 hours ago
We head to tiger territory, to Ranthambore National Park over the course of a weekend in the MG ZS EV, where we tried to spot a tiger in the wild. Did we succeed? Read on to find out.
The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show
18 hours ago
The naked-sport motorcycle segment has been garnering increasing popularity over the last few years. We list down 7 naked-sport bikes which can be a part of your garage for less than Rs. 5 lakh, on road.
The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show
Expect the brand to reveal other details about the MPV’s interior and technical specifications in the coming weeks
20 hours ago
Unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Honda’s newest electric scooter concept is almost certainly previewing an upcoming global model.
1 day ago
Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota’s cars of the future might look like
2 days ago
Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.