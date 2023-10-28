Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
28-Oct-23 12:13 PM IST
Highlights
- The vehicle makes its debut alongside the FT-3e, an electric crossover.
- Equipped with Arene OS, an all-new software platform.
- To feature a manual transmission mode.
Toyota’s latest unveil at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show is an electric sportscar concept named the Ft-Se. Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota’s cars of the future might look like. The vehicle makes its debut alongside the FT-3e, an electric crossover also built on the same platform.
Also Read: Kawasaki W230 Unveiled At Japan Mobility Show 2023
The FT-Se features a design that resembles many other mid-engine sportscars in the market
In terms of its design, the FT-Se looks sleek and compact. The fascia features DRLs that vertically run from the hood section, all the way down into the large air intakes underneath. Also noticeable up front is the Toyota Gazoo Racing logo on the hood. The car’s silhouette does hold a certain level of similarity to some mid-engine sports cars in the market. Towards the rear, the concept car gets a massive diffuser, followed by what looks like air intakes, positioned beneath its taillamps.
Also Read: Lexus Unveils LF-ZL EV Concept At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
The FT-Se is equipped with Arene OS, an all-new software platform
On the inside, the FT-Se features a very minimalistic cabin with sports seats lined with blue upholstery. The dashboard gets a very fresh-looking steering yoke with two screens on either side, displaying data like lap times and RPMs. The concept EV is also equipped with a digital instrument cluster on top. The vehicle is also equipped with Arene OS, an all-new software platform. However, what’s sure to get enthusiasts' hearts racing is the fact that the car will also feature a manual transmission mode. Although what this means is not entirely clear at the moment, we assume it could be related to previous reports about Toyota developing a manual transmission for its EVs.
