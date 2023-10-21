Toyota Unveils The Land Cruiser Se Prior To Japan Mobility Show

Before the Japan Mobility Show starting on October 27, Toyota unveiled its newest concept, the Land Cruiser Se, an electrified version of the popular SUV from Toyota. The Land Cruiser Se is an electric three-row crossover that gives us a glimpse of how the brand could expand the Land Cruiser's line-up for the future.

Also Read: Toyota To Unveil Two New Concept EVs At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show; Sports Coupe and SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut

While details of the concept are scarce, Toyota has released some interesting information along with several digital renderings. The renderings showcase the SUV having a very angular and futuristic design. The front end is dominated by a fully enclosed grille, which is flanked by slender headlights and a small opening with "TOYOTA" lettering. Moreover, the rear end of the SUV has pronounced fenders, blacked-out pillars, and heavily stylized bodywork. We can also see a distinctive greenhouse, a 'floating' roof, and a rounded rear end with a slim light bar.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000

Toyota has shared the dimensions of the Land Cruiser Se, which measures 5,150 mm in length and has a wheelbase that spans 3,050 mm. Furthermore, Toyota states that the concept will offer a high-torque battery electric driving experience and has three rows hinting at a twin electric motor setup. The company also touts how quiet this Land Cruiser is in urban environments and "on-road situations," showing that the focus of this electric offering is definitely the pavement and not getting far off the beaten path.