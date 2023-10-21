Toyota Unveils The Land Cruiser Se Prior To Japan Mobility Show
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
21-Oct-23 04:38 PM IST
Highlights
- The Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept previews the first electric Land Cruiser
- Likely to be powered by two electric motors on each axle
- The concept is 5150mm long, 1990mm wide and 1705mm tall
Before the Japan Mobility Show starting on October 27, Toyota unveiled its newest concept, the Land Cruiser Se, an electrified version of the popular SUV from Toyota. The Land Cruiser Se is an electric three-row crossover that gives us a glimpse of how the brand could expand the Land Cruiser's line-up for the future.
Also Read: Toyota To Unveil Two New Concept EVs At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show; Sports Coupe and SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut
While details of the concept are scarce, Toyota has released some interesting information along with several digital renderings. The renderings showcase the SUV having a very angular and futuristic design. The front end is dominated by a fully enclosed grille, which is flanked by slender headlights and a small opening with "TOYOTA" lettering. Moreover, the rear end of the SUV has pronounced fenders, blacked-out pillars, and heavily stylized bodywork. We can also see a distinctive greenhouse, a 'floating' roof, and a rounded rear end with a slim light bar.
Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000
Toyota has shared the dimensions of the Land Cruiser Se, which measures 5,150 mm in length and has a wheelbase that spans 3,050 mm. Furthermore, Toyota states that the concept will offer a high-torque battery electric driving experience and has three rows hinting at a twin electric motor setup. The company also touts how quiet this Land Cruiser is in urban environments and "on-road situations," showing that the focus of this electric offering is definitely the pavement and not getting far off the beaten path.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Toyota Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
43 minutes ago
Jorge Martin displayed a remarkable performance in MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix qualifying, stamping his authority on pole position.
57 minutes ago
The Ferrari superstar took his third pole of the season and his 21st of his career.
4 hours ago
The 3000 sq. ft. dealership will cater to customers who are interested in the Karizma XMR, the Vida V1 scooter and the Harley-Davidson X440.
5 hours ago
Those who purchase the hypercar will receive unlimited charging for 8 years at Ionity stations in 24 European countries
18 hours ago
The India-bound BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure replaces the outgoing BMW F 850 GS, and here’s everything you need to know about this middleweight adventure bike.
22 hours ago
The automatic variants of the Harrier Facelift start from the Pure + variant which is priced at Rs 19.90 lakh and go up to the top-spec Harrier Fearless + #Dark variant which is priced at Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.
22 hours ago
The list includes offerings from Indian as well as global car brands
23 hours ago
Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units worldwide
1 day ago
Tata is offering the automatic transmission option for its flagship SUV starting from the Pure+ variant which is priced at Rs 20.69 lakh and goes up to the Accomplished+ trim at Rs 26.89 lakh
1 day ago
Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo
2 days ago
The BMW i7 M70 xDrive will be imported as a completely built-up unit.
7 days ago
The auto manufacturer plans to invest £2 billion over five years, to achieve a gradual shift from ICE technology to BEV technology.
8 days ago
The EV5 will be manufactured in both China and Korea and will be offered in three variants - standard, long-range, and long-range AWD
8 days ago
Drawing heavy inspiration from the flagship EV9 SUV, the EV3 provides a glimpse of what Kia’s most affordable electric SUV yet will look like.
12 days ago
Already in high demand, Maruti’s derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels.