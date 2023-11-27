Login

Toyota IMV 0 Enters Production; Launched In Thailand As Hilux Champ

The Hilux Champ closely resembles the 2022 IMV 0 concept, with the design emphasising utility and featuring flat, squared-off edges.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

Published on November 27, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Toyota Hilux Champ launched in Thailand
  • Lineup includes short and long-wheelbase derivatives
  • Available in three engine options

First showcased as a pre-production model in 2022 during the celebration of Toyota's 60th anniversary in Thailand, Toyota has officially launched the first model underpinning the new IMV 0 platform in Thailand, the Hilux Champ. The Hilux Champ closely resembles the 2022 concept, with the design emphasising utility and featuring flat, squared-off edges.

 

The lineup includes short and long-wheelbase versions, along with three engine options.

 

The new IMV platform-based models encompass a range of vehicles, including pickup trucks, minivans, and SUVs. At the launch, Toyota Motor Thailand introduced 11 customised models, offering eight grades tailored to different styles and applications. The lineup includes short and long-wheelbase versions, along with three engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 137 bhp and 183 Nm, a 2.7-litre petrol engine with 166 bhp and 245 Nm output, and a 2.4-litre diesel engine churning 148 bhp and 343 Nm of torque. Prices range from 459,000 to 577,000 baht (Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 13.70 lakh). 

 

Also Read: All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled

 

The spotlight of the Hilux Champ is on the 2.4-litre diesel engine, featuring a long wheelbase and a deck specifically made for Thailand. Available with both 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT transmission options, it accommodates two occupants and boasts dimensions of 5,300 mm in length, 1,785 mm in width, and 1,735 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 3,085 mm, and the maximum load capacity reaches 1 tonne (1000 kg).

 

Production of the Hilux Champ will take place at Toyota's Samrong Plant.

 

The model's deck is designed with bolt holes at various locations, facilitating easy attachment of custom accessories using bolts and nuts. For customers seeking further customisation, Toyota Motor Thailand offers over 100 accessory manufacturers, enabling personalised modifications. Production of the Hilux Champ will take place at Toyota's Samrong Plant.

 

Also Read: Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced

 

The interior has a minimalistic design with ample storage options.

 

Being a pickup curated for business purposes and utility, the interior has a minimalistic design with ample storage options. Moreover, It features simple and flat panels and a hard plastic finish across the cabin. 

 

The IMV series has expanded its reach to over 180 countries and regions globally.

 

Since its introduction in Thailand in 2004, the IMV series has expanded its reach to over 180 countries and regions globally. In Thailand, the IMV series has significantly contributed to the economy, with domestic sales surpassing 2.7 million units and exports exceeding 4 million units since 2004.

 

# Toyota Hilux Champ# Toyota IMV 0 Series# Toyota Thailand
