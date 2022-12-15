Toyota Reveals IMV 0, Hilux Revo BEV Concepts To Commemorate 60 Years In Thailand

Commemorating 60 years of operations in Thailand, the Toyota Motor Corporation revealed two concept vehicles as part of the brand’s celebrations. The first of the two was a new IMV 0 pick-up truck concept, a model that will be “truly affordable and truly innovative” when it makes it to production. The second was an all-electric derivative of the Hilux or Hilux Revo (name in the Thai market).

Speaking on the IMV 0, Akia Toyoda, Toyota Motor Corp President said,” For me, the Hilux Vigo (project IMV) launch remains one of the fondest memories of my career, and it shaped my leadership style more than anything else. I will always be grateful to Thailand for the lessons I learned from that experience. So as a way of saying thank you, I decided to challenge our engineering and design teams to create a brand new IMV pick-up truck for Thailand, something truly affordable and truly innovative. Internally we call it the IMV 0 concept. Its official launch is actually over a year away, but I wanted all of you to be the first to see it!”

The IMV 0 concept featured a retro-inspired design with upright proportions and squared-out design elements reminiscent of 2021’s Compact Cruiser EV concept. The IMV 0 however featured notable changes including different panneling, simpler headlamp arrangement and a more utilitarian style front bumper. The company however did not reveal any details on the product aside from saying that it previewed a production model for the local market.

The Hilux BEV concept meanwhile previewed an all-electric derivative of the Hilux pick-up. Notable styling changes to the concept were limited to the front with large sections of the grille now closed off due to the lack of need to channelling air into the engine bay. Toyota revealed no powertrain details for the BEV though it could feature similar running gear to the all-electric Innova Crysta concept revealed earlier in the year.

Toyota also did not provide any clarification if the Hilux BEV could make production. Interestingly this isn’t Toyota’s first electrified Hilux concept this year with the company having showcased a hydrogen fuel cell powered Hilux concept earlier this month. Late last year the company had showcased a large all-electric pick-up concept as part of a 15 EV concept line-up.