2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Facelift Unveiled: Gets Refreshed Design and Enhanced Features
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on February 9, 2024
Highlights
- Toyota debuts the 2024 Corolla Cross facelift in Thailand, introducing exterior redesigns and interior updates
- The facelift includes a unique front fascia, featuring a slim light bar and redesigned headlight clusters
- Interior improvements include the replacement of the foot-operated parking brake with an electronic system and more
Toyota has unveiled the 2024 Corolla Cross facelift, an eagerly awaited update to the popular small crossover. This comes over three years after its initial global debut in Thailand. The latest model introduces several enhancements, ranging from exterior design tweaks to revised interior features and improved ergonomics, making it an enticing option for consumers in the compact SUV segment.
Also Read: Toyota Glanza-Based Race Car Revealed In South Africa
One of the most noticeable changes is the redesigned front fascia, which departs from the previous model's look. While some were expecting it to adopt a similar appearance to the Japanese or Australian versions, the ASEAN market received a unique design. The 2024 model ditches the traditional front grille in favour of a slim light bar and a rounder nose. To ensure adequate airflow to the engine, the front bumper now features several small perforations, giving it a distinctive and modern aesthetic.
The headlights have also undergone a transformation, particularly for higher trim levels, which now sport the same LED light signature found in the Japanese, Australian, and European variants. Additionally, the front bumpers feature more prominent corners, adding to the car's visual appeal and uniqueness in the ASEAN market.
Toyota has also introduced new wheel designs for the 2024 Corolla Cross, ranging from 16 to 18 inches in size. At the rear, the taillights boast a fresh pattern, while the rear bumper has been subtly reshaped to enhance the vehicle's overall appearance. Interestingly, the GR Sport variant retains its original design cues, maintaining its distinctive identity within the lineup.
Inside the cabin, Toyota has made significant improvements to enhance comfort and convenience. The outdated foot-operated parking brake has been replaced by an electronic parking brake system located on the centre console, freeing up space for the driver's feet and providing a more modern and streamlined interior layout. Moreover, higher-spec models feature a new fully digital instrument cluster, adding a contemporary touch to the cockpit. Additionally, the Thai-spec model benefits from a larger touchscreen display, offering improved functionality and user experience.
Also Read: Toyota India Suspends Fortuner Diesel, Innova Crysta And Hilux Dispatches After Certification Irregularities Surface
Powertrain options remain consistent with the previous model, providing consumers with a choice between a 1.8-litre petrol engine and a hybrid variant. While the ASEAN version may not include the three-motor 2.0-litre option available in the US model, it still delivers adequate power for everyday driving. The petrol engine generates 138 Bhp and 172 Nm of torque, while the hybrid variant produces 120 Bhp combined, with 142 Nm from the engine alone.
The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross represents a significant update to the beloved crossover, blending modern design elements with improved features and functionality.
