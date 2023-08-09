Login

Toyota Fortuner Receives Updates And New Variants In Thailand

This top-spec model is powered by a 2.8-liter GD four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

09-Aug-23 12:56 PM IST

Highlights

  • Toyota Fortuner is now available in three variants in Thailand: Leader, Legender, and GR Sport.
  • Legender and GR Sport variants get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
  • GR Sport model receives Toyota Safety Sense updates, including collision avoidance, lane watch, lane change warning systems, and lane departure assistance features.

Toyota Fortuner has undergone a series of functional updates in Thailand. The SUV is now available in three variants in the Thai market - Fortuner Leader, Legender, and the top-of-the-line GR Sport. While some updates are shared across all models.

 

Also Read: Toyota Hilux Delivered To Indian Army

The Fortuner Legender and GR Sport variants now feature a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Furthermore, all three models are equipped with a tire pressure monitoring system. The Fortuner Leader variant comes with a wireless charger.  Additionally, the GR Sport variant also receives an accessories kit, featuring Smart Key, Push Start, GR Sport aluminum accelerator and brakes, as well as red brake calipers.

 

Also Read: 2023 Toyota Vellfire Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.2 Crore

 

The Fortuner GR Sport has received new features via Toyota Safety Sense suite, that includes collision avoidance, lane watch, and lane change warning systems. This high-end variant also comes with lane departure assistance, allowing for safer lane-changing maneuvers with automatic control, delay, and speed adjustment. The Legender variant has similar safety updates, while the Fortuner Leader has a RCTA reversing warning system, blind spot warning system integrated into the side mirrors, and a 360° surround view camera.

Toyota has made significant improvements to the driving dynamics of the Fortuner Legender and GR Sport models. Both variants now offer smoother rides and improved control due to upgrades in the suspension setup. The Legender gets an updated suspension setup with special shock absorbers and springs while the GR Sport model gets monotube shock absorbers. 

 

Also Read: 1978 Land Cruiser 'Mudcrab' Driven 7 km Underwater

 

The top-spec GR Sport model now has a newly tuned 2.8-liter GD turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, generating 220 bhp of maximum power and 550 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed automatic transmission and switchable part-time 4WD system remain unchanged. The Fortuner Legender also retains the earlier engine configurations, offering a 2.8-liter option with the updated power figures and a 2.4-liter alternative, providing 147.9 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The base-spec Leader variant is equipped with the 2.4-liter engine as its sole option.

 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

# Toyota Fortuner# Toyota Thailand# Toyota Fortuner Legender# Toyota Fortuner GR Sport

