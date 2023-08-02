1978 Land Cruiser 'Mudcrab' Driven 7 km Underwater

A team of engineers, commercial divers, and auto enthusiasts has accomplished a feat by driving a waterproof electric vehicle, the 1978 Land Cruiser 'Mudcrab’ for 7 kilometres underwater across Darwin Harbour. The audacious stunt shattered two world records, setting new benchmarks for the longest and deepest underwater drive at a depth of 30 meters. The journey took nearly five hours longer than expected. The ending took place with the emergence of Mudcrab at Darwin's Mindil Beach.

Months of preparation were invested to modify the Land Cruiser from unroadworthy to seaworthy, equipped with a waterproof electric engine and 150-kilogram water-filled tires. In a bid to surpass the record set by another group in 1983, the team embarked on this underwater journey. The day began with the Mudcrab entering Darwin Harbour from the Mandorah Boat Ramp, involving a 120-kilometre drive or a 15-minute ferry ride from Darwin.

Navigating the pitch-black underwater environment was not easy. With 30 commercial divers taking turns at the wheel, each had to contend with the pressure at 30 meters below the surface resulting in restricting their time in the vehicle to just 15 minutes before returning to the surface. The journey also brought the risk of encounters with saltwater crocodiles and local sharks.

Overcoming challenges, such as getting stuck in the silt and mud, the team pushed forward. A critical setback occurred when the car got stuck over a gas pipeline, delaying their arrival by an hour. As night fell, the prospect of reaching the shore before nightfall seemed slim. Nevertheless, after a 12-hour journey, Mudcrab emerged triumphantly to the cheers of spectators.



