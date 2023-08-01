Auto Sales July 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motors Reports 11 per cent Growth Over July 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India has achieved its highest-ever cumulative sales with a total of 21,911 units sold In July 2023. Domestic sales accounted for 20,759 units, while 1,152 units were exported. This marks a 10 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2022 when sales reached 19,693 units. The company also experienced month-to-month growth of 12 per cent, having sold 19,608 units in June 2023.

In May 2023, the company recorded its highest monthly wholesale sales ever, with a total of 20,410 units sold. From January to July of 2023, TKM sold a total of 124,282 units, which is a significant increase of 31 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, where they sold 94,710 units. The first four months of FY 2023 showed impressive growth, with sales of 77,439 units, a 26 per cent increase compared to the same period in FY 2022, where 61,506 units were sold. The company has credited its growth to the successful launch of new vehicles such as the New Innova Crysta, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, and Hilux, as well as consistent sales across its entire product line.

Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The month of July has been tremendous for the company; we are thrilled to have recorded our highest wholesales ever by selling 21,911 units. We are witnessing an overwhelming response to our entire product range, including the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Legender, New Innova Crysta, and Camry, and a special mention goes to the versatile Hilux, thus reflecting the utmost trust our valued customers place in us. The Cool New Glanza also continues to woo a fresher set of customer base for Toyota. Given the mid-year sales trend and the favourable demand sentiments, coupled with our increase in production by adding a third shift operation, we are confident of recording one of our strongest years in the country.”