2026 Ferrari Amalfi First Look: Rs 5.59 Crore GT Picks Up Where The Roma Left Off

It was in mid 2025 when Ferrari gave its most accessible model, the Roma, a substantial upgrade, and from that was born the Amalfi. Now in 2026, the Amalfi has officially gone on sale in India at a base price of Rs 5.59 crore (ex-showroom), though for now its dealers are only accepting orders - deliveries are still a few months out. However, with show cars now at the dealership - mind you, these are left-hand drive units - we headed to Ferrari Mumbai to get an upclose look at Ferrari’s newest 2+ GT.



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Exterior



The Amalfi looks sleeker than the outgoing Roma and adopts many of Ferrari's latest styling cues.

Also read: 631 bhp Ferrari Amalfi Revealed As The Successor To The Roma



Now, as mentioned before, the Amalfi isn’t exactly an all-new car; it's an upgrade to the Roma, and that can be seen in the design. The GT car proportions with the elongated bonnet and short rear overhang, complemented by smooth, flowing body lines, are all carried over from the Roma, but a lot of the details have been refined while incorporating some of Ferrari’s latest design elements.



Up front, the Roma’s body coloured checkerboard grille - perhaps the most polarising design element - has been dropped in favour of a new layered design. The headlamps are sleeker and incorporate hidden vents along their upper edge, and are now connected by a thin black closed-off grille - much slimmer than on some of its siblings. Lower down, the grille has been replaced by a wide black-finished air intake, while the dual-tone splitter lower down is more prominent. The power bulge on the bonnet, too, has been smoothened, and it does benefit the overall look. The Amalfi looks a lot more sleek and sportier than the Roma.

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Classic GT car proportions with flowing lines are spot on.

At the rear, a big departure over the Roma is the integration of an active spoiler wing along the boot lid’s trailing edge. The slit-like tail lamps now sit slightly lower down and are incorporated into a thin black strip that spans the width of the rear. The number plate has also been shifted onto the prominent rear diffuser, which in turn allowed Ferrari to smooth a lot of the cuts and creases on the rear end.



The rear-end design too has been cleaned up with the number plate now set in the diffuser; tail lamps also shifted lower down.

Interior



A characteristic of the Roma’s cabin was its split cockpit design with the high centre console that flowed down the top of the dashboard to the armrest unit between the seats. This integrated a vertical touchscreen laid flat along the surface with a chrome-heavy gear selector below it.

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Amalfi gets a redesigned centre console and new landscape oriented central touchscreen; note the retrun of physical buttons on the steering.

On the Amalfi, this makes way for a cleaner dual-cowl design with a flat centre console between the seats and the touchscreen now integrated horizontally into the dashboard. The chrome-heavy gear selector, too, has been deleted for a more subdued unit, though the H-pattern layout of the selector remains. A small slot at the back of the centre console holds the car’s key when you’re on the move.



Sports seats are standard with options including power adjustment and ventilation; upholstery can be customised to the client's liking.

Driver’s will also like the Amalfi’s new steering wheel. The Roma’s touch controls make way for proper physical buttons, not only for the media controls but also for the engine start. As always, the indicator controls, wiper controls, headlamp controls and drive mode selector are all located on the steering wheel itself with large paddle shifters sitting behind the wheel.

15.6-inch digital instrument cluster provides driver with all relevant data; also double up as the camera display.

An all-digital instrument cluster takes pride of place behind the steering, providing all vehicle-related information tot he driver from climate control, to tyre pressures and temperatures, to media and map information. It also acts as the primary display for the reverse camera or 360-degree cameras, should they be optioned. The passenger gets the option of his own dedicated display which provides info related to media, seat settings and even can display the vehicle’s speed and RPMs.



10.3-inch central touchscreen houses controls for air-con, media & seat ventilation.

Now, Ferrari has always called its entry GT a 2+ seater with the provision of rear seats, though these could at best be considered ornamental, with nearly no legroom on offer unless the front seat occupant is extremely short.



8.8-inch passenger display allows the user to change audio, temperature and seat settings; also displays vehicle parameters too.

And in true Ferrari fashion, everything is customizable. Every leather surface you see can be customised with a colour of the client’s choosing - including choosing colours for individual elements on the seats, such as the central cushion, side bolsters and more. Additionally, there’s a fair bit of carbon fibre trim options too, though this car was rather modestly specced in those regards



Powertrain



3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 remains at the beating heart of the Amalfi; now makes 11 bhp more at 631 bhp, torque unchanged at 760 Nm.

Central to the Amalfi’s experience is its drivetrain; it retains the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 from its predecessor, though updates to the internals and turbos mean that it now makes 631 bhp and 760 Nm - 11 bhp more. The 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox too has been updated for faster shifts, and the suspension and steering too have been revised for improved ride and handling. The biggest update, however, is completely hidden away - a move to a brake-by-wire system with a new ABS Evo module, so there is no physical connection between the brake pedal and the large brake callipers in each wheel well.



Big upgrade over the Roma is the move to a brake-by-wire system.

On the performance side, the improvements to the engine and gearbox have shaved 0.1 seconds of the 0-100 kmph time at 3.3 seconds, while it will hit 200 kmph 0.3 seconds faster than the Roma. Stopping power comes from standard-fit steel disc brakes all around, with the option to upgrade to high-performance carbon-ceramic units.

India Deliveries

Well, the Amalfi is now the most accessible Ferrari model in India, but it still comes with a long wait time. The dealers say that any commissioning can take up to eight months from the time of orders to delivery, with even the first customer units yet to arrive in India.