Honda ADV160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Hero Xoom 160: Specifications Comparison
- Honda ADV160 offers the highest power output and features in this trio.
- Yamaha Aerox 155 remains the sportiest and lightest scooter in the segment.
- Hero Xoom 160 strikes a balance with dual-disc brakes and touring-inspired styling.
Honda will soon be making its official foray into India's growing premium scooter segment with the ADV160 that was unveiled only few days back. Until now, buyers looking for a higher-capacity maxi-styled scooter had just two options—the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the Hero Xoom 160. The arrival of the ADV160 not only adds another choice but also changes the dynamics of the segment by bringing Honda's reputation for refinement together with a feature-rich, adventure-oriented package.
While all three scooters share a similar maxi-scooter layout with a central spine frame and liquid-cooled engines, each has been developed with a different purpose in mind. While the Aerox focuses on performance, the Xoom leans towards comfort and practicality, the ADV160 attempts to blend everyday usability with rough road and touring capability.
Design
While all three vehicles belong to the maxi-scooter category, they appeal to different tastes. The Honda ADV160 looks like a scaled-down adventure motorcycle with a tall windscreen, muscular bodywork and block-pattern tyres. It has a strong touring appeal and stands out as the most rugged-looking scooter here.
The Hero Xoom 160 follows a similar adventure-inspired approach but with sharper styling and a more aggressive front fascia. It has a more edgy design with lots of space for the rider and pillion.
The Yamaha Aerox 155, meanwhile, remains the sportiest-looking machine. Its low-slung proportions, aerodynamic body panels and aggressive stance give it the appearance of a scooter designed primarily for speed.
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Engine & Performance
Performance remains one of the biggest deciding factors in this category since these scooters are capable of both city commuting and highway riding.
|Specifications
|Honda ADV160
|Yamaha Aerox 155
|Hero Xoom 160
|Engine
|157cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
|155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, VVA
|156cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
|Power
|16bhp
|15bhp
|14.8bhp
|Torque
|14.7Nm
|13.9Nm
|14Nm
|Transmission
|CVT
|CVT
|CVT
On paper, the Honda ADV160 enjoys a small but noticeable advantage. It produces the highest power and torque figures here, which should translate into stronger roll-on acceleration and more relaxed highway cruising.
The Yamaha Aerox 155, however, remains a favourite among enthusiasts thanks to its Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology borrowed from the R15. The engine feels eager to rev and delivers its performance in a sportier manner, making it the most engaging scooter to ride.
Hero's Xoom 160 may not lead the power charts, but its engine has been tuned for smooth everyday performance, offering enough grunt for urban riding while maintaining decent highway capability.
Dimensions & Underpinnings
|Specification
|Honda ADV160
|Yamaha Aerox 155
|Hero Xoom 160
|Front Wheel
|14-inch
|14-inch
|14-inch
|Rear Wheel
|13-inch
|14-inch
|14-inch
|Ground Clearance
|165mm
|145mm
|155mm
|Seat Height
|780mm
|790mm
|787mm
|Kerb Weight
|133kg
|126kg
|142kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|8L
|5.5L
|7L
Looking at the table, the ADV160 is clearly designed with rough Indian roads in mind. Its class-leading 165 mm ground clearance, lower seat height and mixed wheel setup should make it the easiest scooter here to tackle broken roads, speed breakers and occasional dirt trails while managing to filter through traffic with ease. Lasty, it also has the largest fuel tank here, means fewer stops to fill fuel.
In the case of the Aerox, while it has the lowest ground clearance, it benefits from being the lightest scooter in this comparison. That lower weight gives it sharper handling, quicker changes in direction, easy to manage and a more spirited character to experience.
Hero's Xoom 160 sits somewhere in between. It offers better ground clearance than the Aerox while retaining a commanding riding position, although its higher kerb weight could make it feel less nimble during low-speed manoeuvres.
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Brakes & Suspension
All three scooters employ similar suspension layouts, and they are all equipped with single-channel ABS. The Yamaha is the only one to feature a rear drum brake, while the Honda and Hero both feature disc brakes at the rear.
|Specification
|Honda ADV160
|Yamaha Aerox 155
|Hero Xoom 160
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic fork
|Telescopic fork
|Telescopic fork
|Rear Suspension
|Twin shock absorbers
|Twin shock absorbers
|Twin shock absorbers
|Brakes (F)
|240mm Disc with ABS
|230mm Disc with ABS
|240mm Disc with ABS
|Brakes (R)
|Disc
|Drum
|Disc
Features & Practicality
The Honda ADV160 takes the lead when it comes to touring-oriented equipment. Its adjustable windscreen, generous 27-litre underseat storage and comfortable ergonomics make it the most practical option for longer rides.
The Aerox counters with Yamaha's connected features and premium digital console, although its sportier riding position and smaller storage space make it less versatile.
Hero's Xoom 160 packs a comprehensive feature list with smartphone connectivity, keyless ignition and navigation support, making it competitive despite being positioned at a slightly lower price point.
|Feature
|Honda ADV160
|Yamaha Aerox 155
|Hero Xoom 160
|LED Lighting
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Ignition
|Yes
|Yes (S variant)
|Yes
|Smartphone Connectivity
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Adjustable Windscreen
|Yes
|No
|No
|Underseat Storage
|27L
|24.5L
|22L
Which One To Consider?
Since the prices for the ADV160 are yet to be announced, the scooters will be ranked on the other factors.
If outright performance and sporty handling are your priorities, the Yamaha Aerox 155 continues to be one of the most entertaining scooters in the segment. Its light kerb weight and VVA-equipped engine still make it the enthusiast's choice.
The Hero Xoom 160 offers a compelling balance between performance, equipment and value. Its spacious, has a comfortable riding triangle and stands out, which will be appreciated by buyers.
The new Honda ADV160, however, appears to be the most complete package. It combines the strongest engine on paper with the highest ground clearance, the largest storage space, a manageable seat height and touring-friendly features such as an adjustable windscreen. Buyers looking for a premium scooter capable of handling daily commutes as well as weekend highway rides are likely to find the ADV160 the most versatile option in this comparison. That said, it will depend at what price Honda decides to launch the ADV160.
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