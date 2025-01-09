Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hero Xoom 160 Scooter Spied In India Ahead Of Launch

The Hero Xoom 160 was first showcased in November 2023 at the EICMA trade show in Milan
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 9, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The upcoming Hero Xoom 160 has been spied in India.
  • Initially showcased at EICMA 2023.
  • Powered by a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine.

The upcoming Hero Xoom 160 scooter has been spied on Indian roads. Initially showcased in November 2023 at the EICMA trade show in Milan, the manufacturer had refrained from revealing any details about the Xoom 160’s launch timeline, briefly leading to rumours that the project had been scrapped. However, the spy images confirm that Hero might be gearing up to launch the scooter in the Indian market soon.

 

Also ReadSoon-To-Be-Launched Hero Xtreme 250R Spotted During TVC Shoot
 160

The Hero Xoom 160 was first showcased at EICMA 2023

 

Visually, the Xoom 160 is a sharp looking scooter with styling cues such as a tall and sleek front apron with a beak, dual-chamber LED headlights, 14-inch alloy wheels, upswept seat and a tall windscreen. In line with maxi scooters, the Xoom 160 doesn’t come with a flat floorboard, and instead has its footboards mounted on the sides of the scooter. The scooter will get an LCD digital instruments cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The scooter will also feature Hero’s i3S (idle silent start stop system) among other features such as keyless ignition, remote seat opening and smart find feature.

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson To Co-Develop All-New Motorcycle; X440 Range To Expand

Upcoming Hero Xoom 160 Scooter Spied In India 1

The Xoom 160 will be powered by a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine 

 

In terms of cycle parts, the scooter features a telescopic fork setup up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear. The Xoom 160 will be powered by a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out a peak power output of 14 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 13.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm. 

 

Also ReadHero Xpulse 421 Design Trademark Filed
 

Upon its launch, the Hero Xoom 160 will go up against the likes of the Yamaha Aerox 155, and the Aprilia SXR 160

 

Image Source

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Xoom 160# Hero Xoom 160 images# Hero Xoom 160 spy images# Hero Xoom 160 engine# Hero Xoom 160 features# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The flagship Xtreme model will scheduled to be launched very soon India.
    Soon-To-Be-Launched Hero Xtreme 250R Spotted During TVC Shoot
  • In a SEBI filing by Hero MotoCorp, the company revealed that its partnership with the American bikemaker would expand to include new variants of the X440 and a second all-new motorcycle.
    Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson To Co-Develop All-New Motorcycle; X440 Range To Expand
  • The Xpulse 200 Dakar Edition gets a silver paint scheme with Dakar graphics on the body.
    Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Launched At Rs 1.67 Lakh
  • It's a week since the 11th edition of IBW concluded, and unlike us, if you missed IBW this year, fret not; we have got you covered.
    India Bike Week 2024 Snapshots: Best Custom Bike, Upgraded Himalayan And KTM's New ADVs
  • Hero MotoCorp has discontinued the Xpulse 200T and the Xtreme 200 4V, both of which suffered from poor sales in India
    Hero Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200 4V Discontinued

Latest News

  • With the update, the motorcycle gets a series of subtle cosmetic tweaks, in addition to a range of new features
    2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched In India At Rs 1.84 Lakh; Gets Slipper Clutch, New Digital Dash
  • The Hero Xoom 160 was first showcased in November 2023 at the EICMA trade show in Milan
    Hero Xoom 160 Scooter Spied In India Ahead Of Launch
  • The CLE Coupe will arrive in hot AMG 53 spec with a 442 bhp turbocharged six-cylinder engine under the hood.
    Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupe India Launch Confirmed For 2025
  • The MG M9 is essentially a rebadged version of the Maxus MIFA 9 MPV that is on sale in global markets.
    MG M9 Electric MPV Confirmed For India Launch; Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo
  • A significant model year update for Tata Motors’ entry-level hatchback brings a more extensive list of features.
    2025 Tata Tiago Launched At Rs 5 Lakh; Gets 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, LED Headlights
  • The flagship Xtreme model will scheduled to be launched very soon India.
    Soon-To-Be-Launched Hero Xtreme 250R Spotted During TVC Shoot
  • The G 580 is the first ever all-electric derivative of the iconic G-class and features a quad-motor powertrain developing 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm of peak torque.
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore
  • The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 will solely be offered in five-seat configuration, and offers greater range than the more expensive EQS 580
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.28 Crore
  • The R 1300 GS Adventure and the 2025 BMW S1000 RR will be BMW Motorrad India’s first launches of the year
    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, New S1000 RR To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo
  • The Enyaq siblings receive a design update in line with the new Elroq electric SUV along with packing in additional tech inside the cabin.
    Skoda Enyaq, Enyaq Coupe Facelifts Debut With Updated Looks, Revised Powertrains

Popular Hero Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Hero Xoom 160 Scooter Spied In India Ahead Of Launch
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved