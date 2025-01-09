Hero Xoom 160 Scooter Spied In India Ahead Of Launch
Published on January 9, 2025
Highlights
- The upcoming Hero Xoom 160 has been spied in India.
- Initially showcased at EICMA 2023.
- Powered by a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine.
The upcoming Hero Xoom 160 scooter has been spied on Indian roads. Initially showcased in November 2023 at the EICMA trade show in Milan, the manufacturer had refrained from revealing any details about the Xoom 160’s launch timeline, briefly leading to rumours that the project had been scrapped. However, the spy images confirm that Hero might be gearing up to launch the scooter in the Indian market soon.
The Hero Xoom 160 was first showcased at EICMA 2023
Visually, the Xoom 160 is a sharp looking scooter with styling cues such as a tall and sleek front apron with a beak, dual-chamber LED headlights, 14-inch alloy wheels, upswept seat and a tall windscreen. In line with maxi scooters, the Xoom 160 doesn’t come with a flat floorboard, and instead has its footboards mounted on the sides of the scooter. The scooter will get an LCD digital instruments cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The scooter will also feature Hero’s i3S (idle silent start stop system) among other features such as keyless ignition, remote seat opening and smart find feature.
The Xoom 160 will be powered by a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine
In terms of cycle parts, the scooter features a telescopic fork setup up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear. The Xoom 160 will be powered by a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out a peak power output of 14 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 13.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm.
Upon its launch, the Hero Xoom 160 will go up against the likes of the Yamaha Aerox 155, and the Aprilia SXR 160.
