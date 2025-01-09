Soon-To-Be-Launched Hero Xtreme 250R Spotted During TVC Shoot

As Hero gears up for the launch of the all-new Xtreme 250R street naked that was unveiled at EICMA 2024, the motorcycle has been spotted during a TVS photo shoot in Delhi. The motorcycle is the production version of the Xtunt 2.5R concept bike and will be the flagship Xtreme model in the portfolio.



Also Read: All-New Hero Xtreme 250R Unveiled



The Xtreme 250R is based on the Karizma XMR 250’s platform using the same chassis and powertrain. The latter is also expected to be launched in the coming months. The Xtreme 250R is a street naked offering featuring an intimidating edgy design with imposing tank extensions, a LED headlamp with LED DRL, split-seat, complete with an aggressive riding stance. The motorcycle is equipped with USDs and a monoshock, disc brakes at both ends and multi-spoke 17-inch alloys wheels.





The Xtreme 250R is powered by a new 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC mill that is rated to produce 30 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Hero claims that the Xtreme 250R will be capable of accelerating from 0-60 kmph in 3.25 seconds.

In terms of pricing, expect Hero to launch the Xtreme 250R in the ballpark of Rs 2.2 lakh, ex-showroom. As for competition, the motorcycle will lock horns with the KTM 250 Duke, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Image Source