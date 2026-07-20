Motorcycles Available with Cruise Control Under 500 cc in India
Not too long ago, cruise control was a feature you would only find on expensive touring motorcycles. Today, that's changing quickly. Thanks to ride-by-wire technology, manufacturers are bringing cruise control to motorcycles across different price segments, including some affordable commuter bikes.
For riders who regularly spend hours on highways, cruise control can make a noticeable difference. Instead of constantly holding the throttle open, the bike maintains a fixed speed on its own, helping reduce wrist fatigue during long rides. While it is not a feature you'll use much in city traffic, it can make highway touring a lot more comfortable.
Also Read: Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles With Cruise Control
What Is Cruise Control on a Motorcycle and How Does It Work?
Cruise control allows a motorcycle to maintain a fixed speed without the rider continuously holding the throttle. Once you reach your desired speed, you simply activate the system using the switchgear on the handlebar and the motorcycle keeps cruising at that speed until you brake, pull the clutch or switch the system off.
Most modern cruise control systems work with a ride-by-wire throttle, where electronic sensors control throttle inputs instead of a traditional cable. Because of this, the feature is usually available only on motorcycles equipped with electronic throttle systems. It is designed for open highways and long-distance rides, not for riding through busy city traffic. Here are some of the bikes in India with cruise control, along with the pricing of the cruise control variant.
1. Hero Glamour X
Cruise Control Variant Price: Rs. 96,836 (Ex-showroom) Glamour X DISC BRAKE variant
The Hero Glamour X is currently the most affordable motorcycle in India to offer cruise control. It brings a feature that was once limited to premium touring bikes into the everyday commuter segment. Power comes from a 124.7cc single-cylinder engine producing 11.5 bhp and 10.5 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
Apart from cruise control, it also gets:
- Ride-by-wire throttle
- Eco, Road and Power riding modes
- Bluetooth-enabled colour LCD display
- LED lighting
- Comfortable split seat
Its comfortable riding position, good fuel efficiency and simple nature make it a practical choice for daily commuting as well as occasional highway rides.
Also Read: Hero Glamour X First Ride Review
2. Hero Xtreme 125R
Cruise Control Variant Price: Rs. 1,07,700 (Ex-showroom) XTREME 125R DUAL CHANNEL ABS variant
The Hero Xtreme 125R adds another layer of technology to the premium 125cc segment by offering cruise control along with ride-by-wire and dual-channel ABS. It is powered by a 125cc engine that balances everyday performance with impressive fuel efficiency.
Along with cruise control, buyers also get:
- Ride-by-wire throttle
- Dual-channel ABS
- 4.2-inch colour LCD display
- 120-section rear radial tyre
- Full LED lighting
The motorcycle's sporty riding position, sharp styling and improved braking setup make it one of the more premium options in the 125cc class.
Also Read: 2025 Hero Xtreme 125R Launched With Cruise Control
3. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Cruise Control Variant Price: From Rs. 1.34 lakh (Ex-showroom) Combat Edition variant
The Xtreme 160R 4V is Hero's most feature-rich 160cc streetfighter and offers factory-fitted cruise control on its top-spec variant. It uses a 163.2cc air/oil-cooled engine producing 16.9 bhp and 14.6 Nm.
Other highlights include:
- Ride-by-wire throttle
- Rain, Road and Sport riding modes
- Colour LCD display
- USD front forks
- LED lighting
The updated suspension, multiple riding modes and refined engine make it a capable motorcycle for both city riding and weekend highway trips.
Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R Launched With Ride Modes, Cruise Control
4. TVS Apache RTX
Cruise Control Variant Price: From Rs. 1.99 lakh (Ex-showroom), available in all variants
Designed as an adventure tourer, the TVS Apache RTX comes with cruise control as standard across the range, making it one of the more accessible touring motorcycles in India. It is powered by a 299cc liquid-cooled engine producing around 35.5 bhp and 28.5 Nm.
Besides cruise control, it also offers:
- 5-inch TFT display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Switchable traction control
- Bi-directional quickshifter
- Long-travel USD suspension
The upright riding position, touring-focused ergonomics and long-travel suspension make it well suited to covering long highway distances.
Also Read: TVS Apache RTX Review
5. TVS Apache RTR 310
Cruise Control Variant Price: From Rs. 2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom), available in all variants
The Apache RTR 310 is one of the most technologically advanced motorcycles in this segment. It is also the only naked motorcycle in India to offer cornering cruise control, which works alongside the bike's IMU to provide better control while riding through bends. Power comes from a 312.2cc liquid-cooled engine producing 35.08 bhp and 28.7 Nm.
It also comes equipped with:
- Cornering ABS
- Cornering traction control
- Climate-controlled seat
- Fully adjustable suspension
- TFT display with navigation
Along with cruise control, the long equipment list makes the RTR 310 one of the most feature-packed streetfighters currently on sale.
Also Read: 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Review
6. TVS Apache RR 310
Cruise Control Variant Price: From Rs. 2.62 lakh (Ex-showroom), available in all variants
The TVS Apache RR 310 remains the only fully faired sports motorcycle in India to offer factory-fitted cruise control. It combines supersport styling with touring-friendly technology. The motorcycle is powered by the same 312.2cc liquid-cooled engine and features a full aerodynamic fairing for better high-speed stability.
Other highlights include:
- Bi-directional quickshifter
- TFT race display
- Riding modes
- Aerodynamic winglets
- LED projector headlamps
While it is built with performance in mind, cruise control also makes longer highway rides much less tiring.
Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review
Honourable Mentions
If you're willing to spend more, there are a few other motorcycles in India that also offer cruise control.
KTM 390 Duke
Cruise Control Variant Price: From Rs. 2.84 lakh (Ex-showroom), single variant
The latest 390 Duke brings strong performance with cruise control, cornering electronics and one of the sharpest handling packages in its segment.
KTM 390 Adventure X
Cruise Control Variant Price: From Rs. 3.49 lakh (Ex-showroom), single variant
A more touring-focused alternative that offers cruise control, comfortable ergonomics and long-distance capability at a relatively accessible price.
KTM 390 Adventure
Cruise Control Variant Price: From Rs. 2.87 lakh (Ex-showroom), single variant
The fully loaded version adds adjustable suspension, more advanced electronics and improved off-road capability while retaining cruise control for highway touring.
Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review
Is Cruise Control Worth Having on a Motorcycle?
If you regularly ride on highways or enjoy weekend road trips, cruise control is a feature you'll genuinely appreciate. It reduces wrist fatigue, allows you to maintain a steady cruising speed and makes long rides more relaxed.
That said, it is not something you'll use often in everyday city traffic. Cruise control works best on open roads with consistent speeds, where there are fewer interruptions from traffic or signals. It also doesn't replace rider attention, so you should always stay alert and keep both hands on the handlebars.
As more manufacturers introduce ride-by-wire technology, cruise control is gradually becoming available on motorcycles across different price segments. For many riders, cruise control is no longer a luxury feature but rather becoming a genuinely useful convenience when riding on highways. However, there will be purists, who still want to have full control of the throttle, and find using the throttle a more engaging riding experience. Eventually, it depends on personal choice.
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