Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 160 Maxi-Scooter Launched At Rs 1.48 Lakh

After unveiling the Xoom 160 at EICMA 2023, Hero MotoCorp has now launched the maxi-scooter at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Xoom 160 is a flagship offering the brand’s Xoom series and has been launched carrying a sticker price of Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The Xoom 160 marks Hero’s debut in the 160 cc scooter segment, expanding its portfolio beyond the 125 cc category. Hero says that bookings for the scooter will open next month with deliveries starting in March 2025.



Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Live Updates: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More

Design-wise, the Xoom 160 features a tall and sleek front apron, gets an ADV-style design, with dual-chamber LED headlights and a windscreen, makes for good presence and the step-through design of the scooter adds to the practicality bit as well. The rear section is angular, with an upswept rear seat and LED taillight.



Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Honda Activa E: Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.17 Lakh



Features include a digital instrument console and Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The scooter rides on a telescopic fork up front and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are done by disc brakes at both ends.

The Xoom 160 is powered by a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine, distinct from the unit found in the Xtreme 160R 4V. It delivers an impressive 14 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, positioning it as a strong contender among maxi-scooters like the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the Aprilia SR160.