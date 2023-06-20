  • Home
Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison

The Triumph Street Triple 765 RS has been launched in India along with the 765 R, competing with the Kawasaki Z900 and the Ducati Monster.
20-Jun-23 09:30 AM IST
  • The Triumph Street Triple RS is powered by a 765-cc engine producing 128.2 bhp
  • The Triumph Street Triple 765 RS competes with the Kawasaki Z900 and the Ducati Monster
  • Kawasaki's Z900 gets a 948-cc engine that develops 123.29 bhp

The Triumph Street Triple 765 RS is the latest addition to the middleweight naked segment. The motorcycle features a slightly tweaked design along with an enhanced powertrain option derived from the Moto2 race programme, which offers more torque and improved overall performance. Triumph claims that this is the most powerful Street Triple ever. The engine on the RS makes 128 bhp at 12,000 rpm, while the peak torque output is 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The Street Triple RS is priced at Rs 11.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

The engine on the RS makes 128 bhp at 12,000 rpm, while the peak torque output is 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm

 

The Street Triple RS includes five riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable and a Track mode which is exclusively available in the RS. The RS now comes with a six-axis IMU with lean-sensitive traction control, wheelie control, as well as cornering ABS.

 

Also Read: 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 10.17 Lakh

 

While the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS may not have a direct rival, there are a few motorcycles in the same class that have similar aspects. Currently, in India, the bikes that go up against the Street Triple 765 RS are the Kawasaki Z900 and Ducati Monster.

 

Models

Triumph Street

Triple 765 RS

Kawasaki

Z900

Ducati Monster

 

Displacement

765 cc

948 cc

937 cc

Ex-showroom price

Rs 11.81 lakh

Rs 9.011 lakh

Rs 12.95 lakh

Max Power

128.2 bhp 

123.29 bhp 

 

109.48 bhp 

 

Max Torque

80 Nm @9500

98.6 Nm @7700

93 Nm @ 6,500 

Gearbox 

6-speed

6-speed

6-speed

In terms of powertrain, the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS boasts a displacement of 765 cc, offering a powerful and thrilling ride. With an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.81 lakh, it falls in the higher price range. It delivers a maximum power of 128.2 bhp and a torque of 80 Nm at 9500 rpm. That said, the Kawasaki Z900 is the closest rival to the Street Triple RS on paper.

The engine on the Kawasaki Z900 delivers a maximum power of 123.29 bhp and a torque of 98.6 Nm at 7700 rpm

 

The Kawasaki Z900, priced at Rs 9.11 lakh (ex-showroom), features an inline-4 mill that displaces 948 cc, providing a balance between power and affordability. It generates a slightly lower power of 123.29 bhp but compensates with a higher torque of 98.6 Nm at 7700 rpm. 

The engine on the Ducati Monster delivers a max power of 109.48 bhp and peak torque of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm

 

The Ducati Monster, priced at Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom), has a displacement of 937 cc. It delivers a power output of 109.48 bhp and a torque of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. All three bikes feature a slick 6-speed gearbox. Barring the Kawasaki, the Ducati and Triumph come with a quick-shifter, as standard

 

Also Read: Triumph Street Triple 765 R Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Models 

Triumph Street

Triple 765 RS

Kawasaki

Z900

Ducati Monster

 

Wheel Base1399 mm1455 mm1474 mm
Seat height836 mm820 mm820 mm
Fuel tank capacity15 litres17 litres14 litres 
Kerb Weight 188 kg212 kg188 kg

The Monster's wheelbase is 75 mm longer than the Street Triple RS. The Triumph sports a taller seat height, for a more sporty stance. Meanwhile, on the road, the Z900 can feel a bit unwieldy due to its kerb weight of 212 kg, whereas the Street Triple tips the scale at 188 kg. While the Ducati has the same seat height as the Kawasaki and the same kerb weight as the Triumph, it has the smallest fuel tank with a capacity of 14-litres among the trio. In Triumph's portfolio, the Street Triple 765 RS sits between the Speed Triple 1200 RS and the Trident 660 in the company's Roadster category.

Triumph Street Triple
Starts at ₹ 10.43 Lakh
