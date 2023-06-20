Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison

The Triumph Street Triple 765 RS is the latest addition to the middleweight naked segment. The motorcycle features a slightly tweaked design along with an enhanced powertrain option derived from the Moto2 race programme, which offers more torque and improved overall performance. Triumph claims that this is the most powerful Street Triple ever. The engine on the RS makes 128 bhp at 12,000 rpm, while the peak torque output is 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The Street Triple RS is priced at Rs 11.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

The engine on the RS makes 128 bhp at 12,000 rpm, while the peak torque output is 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm

The Street Triple RS includes five riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable and a Track mode which is exclusively available in the RS. The RS now comes with a six-axis IMU with lean-sensitive traction control, wheelie control, as well as cornering ABS.

Also Read: 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 10.17 Lakh

While the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS may not have a direct rival, there are a few motorcycles in the same class that have similar aspects. Currently, in India, the bikes that go up against the Street Triple 765 RS are the Kawasaki Z900 and Ducati Monster.

Models Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Kawasaki Z900 Ducati Monster Displacement 765 cc 948 cc 937 cc Ex-showroom price Rs 11.81 lakh Rs 9.011 lakh Rs 12.95 lakh Max Power 128.2 bhp 123.29 bhp 109.48 bhp Max Torque 80 Nm @9500 98.6 Nm @7700 93 Nm @ 6,500 Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

In terms of powertrain, the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS boasts a displacement of 765 cc, offering a powerful and thrilling ride. With an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.81 lakh, it falls in the higher price range. It delivers a maximum power of 128.2 bhp and a torque of 80 Nm at 9500 rpm. That said, the Kawasaki Z900 is the closest rival to the Street Triple RS on paper.

The engine on the Kawasaki Z900 delivers a maximum power of 123.29 bhp and a torque of 98.6 Nm at 7700 rpm

The Kawasaki Z900, priced at Rs 9.11 lakh (ex-showroom), features an inline-4 mill that displaces 948 cc, providing a balance between power and affordability. It generates a slightly lower power of 123.29 bhp but compensates with a higher torque of 98.6 Nm at 7700 rpm.

The engine on the Ducati Monster delivers a max power of 109.48 bhp and peak torque of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm

The Ducati Monster, priced at Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom), has a displacement of 937 cc. It delivers a power output of 109.48 bhp and a torque of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. All three bikes feature a slick 6-speed gearbox. Barring the Kawasaki, the Ducati and Triumph come with a quick-shifter, as standard

Also Read: Triumph Street Triple 765 R Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Models Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Kawasaki Z900 Ducati Monster Wheel Base 1399 mm 1455 mm 1474 mm Seat height 836 mm 820 mm 820 mm Fuel tank capacity 15 litres 17 litres 14 litres Kerb Weight 188 kg 212 kg 188 kg

The Monster's wheelbase is 75 mm longer than the Street Triple RS. The Triumph sports a taller seat height, for a more sporty stance. Meanwhile, on the road, the Z900 can feel a bit unwieldy due to its kerb weight of 212 kg, whereas the Street Triple tips the scale at 188 kg. While the Ducati has the same seat height as the Kawasaki and the same kerb weight as the Triumph, it has the smallest fuel tank with a capacity of 14-litres among the trio. In Triumph's portfolio, the Street Triple 765 RS sits between the Speed Triple 1200 RS and the Trident 660 in the company's Roadster category.