Ducati Monster Senna Edition Revealed; Pays Tribute To F1 Legend Ayrton Senna

Formula 1 legend and a sporting icon, Ayrton Senna, was one of the first owners of the Ducati Monster 900, when it was first launched in 1993 and marking the 30th death anniversary of his passing, Ducati has launched the limited edition ‘Senna Monster’ globally, whose manufacturing will be limited to only 341 units. The ‘3’ represents his F1 World Titles and ‘41’ represents the number of times he’d won an F1 race.

The Ducati Monster Senna gets a beautiful new colour scheme which consists of yellow, green and blue, the colours of the Brazilian national flag and also Senna’s race helmets. The wheel tags, belly pan and the brake callipers are done in yellow, the seat is done in Blue and there’s sprinkling of green all over. Each Monster Senna will have a numbered plaque on the handlebar along with ‘Senna’ logos and the words ‘Racing is in my blood’, written at the rear of the motorcycle. All buyers will get a specialised motorcycle cover with the Monster Senna as well.

The Monster Senna is also about 4 kg lighter than the standard Monster, with top-shelf components like adjustable Ohlins steering damper, forged Aluminium wheels and the mudguards and engine guards are made of carbon fibre. The footpegs again made of billeted Aluminium. The front and rear Ohlins suspension are fully adjustable as well. The Monster Senna continues to get the 937 cc L-Twin liquid-cooled engine that makes 110 bhp at 9,250 rpm and has peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

This is not the first time that Ducati launched a motorcycle that paid homage to Ayrton Senna. In 1994, the company launched a limited edition ‘Senna 916’ and all 300 units were sold immediately upon launch. The motorcycle again went into production in 1997 and 1998, with all units selling off quickly. To mark the 20th anniversary of Senna passing away, Ducati launched a Panigale 1199 S Senna of which only 161 models were manufactured.

The price of the Ducati Senna Monster is $25,000 in USA, which when converted to INR, results in almost Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom). A tiny number of the 341 units may be allocated to India as well.