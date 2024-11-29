Login
BMW Motorrad India To Hike Prices By 2.5% From January 1

BMW Motorrad will hike prices across its range in its portfolio and cites rising overall input costs.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BMW bikes to become dearer by 2.5 per cent
  • Price hike from January 1, 2025
  • To affect its entire range of two-wheelers

BMW Motorrad India has announced a price hike for all its models by 2.5 per cent, effective January 1, 2025. The company states that the price hike for its range is driven by rising overall input costs and inflationary pressures. The revised prices will apply to the ex-showroom prices of all the models in the BMW India portfolio. BMW Motorrad India officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017.

 

Also Read: BMW R 12 S Retro Roadster Revealed As Tribute To R 90 S

 

BMW G 310 GS

Prices for all BMW bikes in India will increase by 2.5% starting 2025.

 

BMW Motorrad India currently retails three made-in-India 310 models, the BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS, and BMW G 310 RR while its Completely Built Unit (CBU) lineup includes M models, adventure motorcycles, Roadsters, touring bikes, and more. The company also retails two electric two-wheelers named CE 02 and CE 04. Currently, all BMW two-wheelers in India come with a three-year warranty as standard. 

 

The brand’s last two-wheeler launch in India was the CE 02 electric scooter, which is priced at Rs 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The most accessible BMW two-wheeler is the G 310 R, which is priced at Rs 2.90 lakh, while its most expensive motorcycle is the M 1000 RR, which is priced at Rs 49 lakh (both, ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: 2025 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR Unveiled: Duo Benefits From Lower Weight, New Suspension

 

