BMW Motorrad India To Hike Prices By 2.5% From January 1

BMW Motorrad India has announced a price hike for all its models by 2.5 per cent, effective January 1, 2025. The company states that the price hike for its range is driven by rising overall input costs and inflationary pressures. The revised prices will apply to the ex-showroom prices of all the models in the BMW India portfolio. BMW Motorrad India officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017.

BMW Motorrad India currently retails three made-in-India 310 models, the BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS, and BMW G 310 RR while its Completely Built Unit (CBU) lineup includes M models, adventure motorcycles, Roadsters, touring bikes, and more. The company also retails two electric two-wheelers named CE 02 and CE 04. Currently, all BMW two-wheelers in India come with a three-year warranty as standard.

The brand’s last two-wheeler launch in India was the CE 02 electric scooter, which is priced at Rs 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The most accessible BMW two-wheeler is the G 310 R, which is priced at Rs 2.90 lakh, while its most expensive motorcycle is the M 1000 RR, which is priced at Rs 49 lakh (both, ex-showroom).