BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition Teased Ahead Of Launch

The upcoming special edition of the G 310 RR will be limited to just 310 units.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on September 20, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • G 310 RR to get a limited edition soon
  • Gets a numbered plaque on fuel tank
  • To get M-inspired paint scheme

BMW Motorrad India has dropped another teaser for the upcoming special edition version of its G 310 RR sportbike. The latest teaser highlights the motorcycle’s silhouette, which stays true to the current model, though a fresh paint scheme will set it apart. Earlier teasers have already confirmed that only 310 units will be produced, making it a fairly exclusive offering.

BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition 2

The standard G 310 RR hasn’t received a major refresh in a while, so this edition is likely to add a few updates, possibly borrowing elements from the TVS Apache RR 310, which shares the same platform. Expect cosmetic touches to set it apart, including a special paint scheme and refreshed graphics, while for the former, the teaser confirms black, red and blue finishes for the edition that nods to BMW’s M series motorcycles.

 

Also Read: GST 2.0: BMW G 310 RR Prices Slashed By Rs 24,000, Now Priced At Rs 2.81 Lakh

 

BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition 1The teaser showcases a numbered plaque that reads “1/310” along with a Limited Edition marking sitting atop the fuel tank. Some design bits seen on the updated Apache RR 310, like winglets on the fairing, a transparent clutch cover and new alloy wheels, could also make their way here. Mechanically, the bike is expected to get the upgraded 312.2cc liquid-cooled engine introduced in the TVS counterpart. This engine now produces 38 bhp and 29 Nm. 
 

Currently, the BMW G 310 RR is priced at Rs 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), but with the revised GST structure, the figure drops to Rs 2.81 lakh. Expect the limited-edition model to sit a little higher on the price ladder. 

