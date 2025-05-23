Honda CB750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8.60 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the CB750 Hornet street-naked in India at Rs 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Introduced alongside its more powerful sibling, the CB1000 Hornet SP, the motorcycles are the newest premium bike launches from Honda in India. The motorcycle will be retailed through both BigWing and BigWing Topline dealerships. Honda has stated that bookings for the motorcycle are currently open online, with deliveries slated to begin from June 2025.

Also Read: Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Launched In India At Rs 12.36 Lakh



Where the CB750 Hornet differs the most from the CB1000 is on the powertrain front as it features a smaller 755 cc, parallel-twin engine over the latter’s 1000 cc inline-4. The 270-degree parallel-twin produces 90.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The motorcycle’s engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slipper clutch. Unlike the CB1000, this motorcycle does not come with a bi-directional quickshifter. The CB750 Hornet’s top speed is rated at 205 kmph.

Also Read: Honda X-ADV 750 Launched In India At Rs 11.90 Lakh



The motorcycle gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen

The list of features offered on the bike include four riding modes, Rain, Standard, Sport, and a custom user mode, in addition to a traction control system (called Honda Selectable Torque System) with three different levels. All the features can be accessed via the 5-inch full-colour TFT screen, which can also features smartphone connectivity. The CB750 Hornet can be had in two colour options in India- Matte Pearl Glare White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.

Also Read: Honda Rebel 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.12 Lakh



The CB750 Hornet’s top speed is rated at 205 kmph

Suspension duties on the CB750 Hornet are handled by 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston upside down forks and a rear shock with five-step adjustable preload. On the braking front, the motorcycle comes with dual 296 mm front discs with four-piston radial Nissin calipers, and a 240mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle also features dual-channel ABS. The bike weighs 192 kg, and comes with a seat height of 795 mm.



The CB750 Hornet’s closest rivals will include the Kawasaki Ninja Z650, and the Triumph Trident 660.