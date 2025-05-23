Honda CB750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8.60 Lakh

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Indo-UK Trade Deal: Price Protection Assurance Announced For Mini 3-Door Cooper SZeno Emara First Ride ReviewHonda CB750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8.60 LakhHonda CB1000 Hornet SP Launched In India At Rs 12.36 LakhXiaomi YU7 SUV Powertrain Details Revealed; Offers Over 800 Km Range
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
ZENO EMARA ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE FIRST LOOKToyota Vellfire Review | Why Get The S-Class When You Can Have This? | Perfect Chauffeured Car?BMW CE 02 REVIEW: THE GOOD & THE BAD!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lexus New LBXVolkswagen Golf GTIVolvo EX30 RechargeMG CybersterAudi New Q5
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Yezdi Adventure 2025Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two WheelsTop 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Honda CB750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8.60 Lakh

Launched alongside its more powerful sibling, the CB1000 Hornet SP, the motorcycle is among the newest premium bikes from Honda in India
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 23, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Deliveries to begin by June 2025.
  • Powered by a 755 cc, parallel-twin engine.
  • Can hit top speeds of up to 205 kmph.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the CB750 Hornet street-naked in India at Rs 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Introduced alongside its more powerful sibling, the CB1000 Hornet SP, the motorcycles are the newest premium bike launches from Honda in India. The motorcycle will be retailed through both BigWing and BigWing Topline dealerships. Honda has stated that bookings for the motorcycle are currently open online, with deliveries slated to begin from June 2025. 

 

Also ReadHonda CB1000 Hornet SP Launched In India At Rs 12.36 Lakh
 

Where the CB750 Hornet differs the most from the CB1000 is on the powertrain front as it features a smaller 755 cc, parallel-twin engine over the latter’s 1000 cc inline-4. The 270-degree parallel-twin produces 90.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The motorcycle’s engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slipper clutch. Unlike the CB1000, this motorcycle does not come with a bi-directional quickshifter. The CB750 Hornet’s top speed is rated at 205 kmph. 

 

Also ReadHonda X-ADV 750 Launched In India At Rs 11.90 Lakh
 Honda CB 750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8 60 Lakh 2

The motorcycle gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen

 

The list of features offered on the bike include four riding modes, Rain, Standard, Sport, and a custom user mode, in addition to a traction control system (called Honda Selectable Torque System) with three different levels. All the features can be accessed via the 5-inch full-colour TFT screen, which can also features smartphone connectivity. The CB750 Hornet can be had in two colour options in India- Matte Pearl Glare White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic. 

 

Also ReadHonda Rebel 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.12 Lakh
 Honda CB 750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8 60 Lakh

The CB750 Hornet’s top speed is rated at 205 kmph

 

Suspension duties on the CB750 Hornet are handled by 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston upside down forks and a rear shock with five-step adjustable preload. On the braking front, the motorcycle comes with dual 296 mm front discs with four-piston radial Nissin calipers, and a 240mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle also features dual-channel ABS. The bike weighs 192 kg, and comes with a seat height of 795 mm. 
 

The CB750 Hornet’s closest rivals will include the Kawasaki Ninja Z650, and the Triumph Trident 660

# Honda CB750 Hornet# Honda CB750 India launch# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest News

  • Till 180 days after the purchase, the brand will refund the differential amount in case of a price cut on the hot hatch
    Indo-UK Trade Deal: Price Protection Assurance Announced For Mini 3-Door Cooper S
  • Launched alongside its more powerful sibling, the CB1000 Hornet SP, the motorcycle is among the newest premium bikes from Honda in India
    Honda CB750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8.60 Lakh
  • The super-naked, which is among Honda’s flagship models in its global portfolio, is brought to Indian shores as a full-import
    Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Launched In India At Rs 12.36 Lakh
  • Xiaomi’s second electric vehicle debuted late last year though full powertrain details had yet to be revealed.
    Xiaomi YU7 SUV Powertrain Details Revealed; Offers Over 800 Km Range
  • The prices for the Altroz facelift range from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, and it is offered in seven trims in total
    Tata Altroz Facelift: Variants, Prices Explained
  • Available in seven trim levels – HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX+, here’s what each trim of the Clavis offers on the features front.
    Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained
  • Positioned as a more premium alternative to the Carens, the Carens Clavis range tops out at Rs 21.50 lakh for the fully-loaded automatic trims.
    Kia Carens Clavis Launched In India At Rs 11.50 Lakh
  • The legacy Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has taken 76 years to cross this milestone spanning a journey that began way back in 1949.
    Honda Crosses The Big Milestone Of Making 500 Million Motorcycles Globally
  • Besides the Blue and Black shades, KTM is now offering the RC 200 in an attractive multi-tone shade of Metallic Grey
    2025 KTM RC 200 New Colour Option Launched
  • Here are a few detailed shots of the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: In Pictures

Popular Honda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Honda CB750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8.60 Lakh