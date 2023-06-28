  • Home
Triumph Speed 400: Top 5 Highlights

Here are the top 5 highlights of the newly unveiled Triumph Speed 400 roadster.
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
28-Jun-23 03:31 PM IST
Triumph Speed 400 Static (1).jpg
  • The Speed 400 is the newest and the most affordable roadster from Triumph
  • Gets an all-new 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
  • Gets a decent set of features as well

The first motorcycles from the Bajaj-Triumph alliance, the Triumph Speed 400 and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X are finally here. Both motorcycles hold a lot of promise and going by the photographs and videos, these bikes have the potential to be the benchmark in the segment. While we have already told you in depth about the two motorcycles, here are top 5 highlights of the Triumph Speed 400, which will be launched in India on July 5, 2023. We expect the prices to start at Rs. 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X Revealed 

 

Design

The Speed 400 slots in as the newest and the most affordable roadster from Triumph, positioned below the Speed Twin 900 and the Speed Twin 1200. The look of the motorcycle is quintessentially that of a modern classic, with clean lines and minimalist body work. The sculpted fuel tank, round LED headlight and the single side-panel on each side, give the motorcycle a neat, clean look. The golden upside down fork add a pop of colour and premium feel to the bike. From the photographs at least, the fit and finish on the motorcycle seem to be up to the mark, with bits like finned and blacked out engine cover, upswept exhaust add to the premium look of the motorcycle. What could have been a touch better, is the rear section, which looks a little out of place on the bike.     

Engine 

The Speed 400 gets a new TR-series engine, which harks back to the old single-cylinder ‘Trials’ motorcycles from company, made in the 1950s. The unit displaces 398 cc, is liquid-cooled and has a DOHC configuration. The max power output is rated at 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque output is 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400: All You Need To Know

 

Features

Triumph has done well to offer decent kit on the Speed 400. There’s ride-by-wire, switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS on offer as standard. Plus, the motorcycle also gets a part-analogue, part-digital instrument console, which looks old-school but displays information like range, fuel efficiency, clock and the gear in which the bike is running. 

 

Cycle Parts

The Speed 400 features large 43 mm big-piston upside-down front fork with 140 mm travel, a mono-shock at the rear, with 130 mm of travel, lightweight 17-inch alloy wheels and roadster-specific rider geometry, resulting in a neutral riding position. For braking, the motorcycle gets four-piston radial front brakes with a 300 mm front disc and braided lines along with a 230 mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear. The bike gets 17-inch wheels at both ends and the alloys are shod with Metzeler Sportec M9 RR tyres, that are said to be grippy on tarmac. 

Dimensions

The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 170 kg which is at par with the weight of other motorcycles in the segment. The saddle height is at a comfortable 790 mm, and the motorcycle has a wheelbase of 1,377 mm, which is shorter than the wheelbase of the Scrambler 400 X at 1,418 mm.

