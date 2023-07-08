Triumph Motorcycles Receive 10,000 Bookings For the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Motorcycles has received 10,000 bookings for its Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles just 10 days after its global reveal. However, this piece of information also conveys that the Speed 400 will now be sold at Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), Rs 10,000 more than its introductory price. Triumph is still yet to reveal the pricing for the Scrambler 400 X and said in its statement that it only plans to do so in October.

Triumph will release the new Speed 400’s official on-road pricing details on July 10, 2023

Commenting on the motorcycles’ success, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said: “We are excited by the overwhelming response we have received following the launch. A pre-order of 10,000 bikes within such a short span is unprecedented and a testament to the unwavering faith that riders have placed in Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles. We are committed to our promise of manufacturing exceptional motorcycles that captivate riders with their performance, design, and technology.”

The Speed 400 was recently the subject of social media chatter after an on-road price breakup of the motorcycle started doing rounds on the Internet. The unverified price break-up read that after a range of additional charges, the motorcycle will be available at an on-road price at just a little short of Rs 3.40 lakh – an increase of well over Rs 1 lakh to its ex-showroom price. Following this, the manufacturer released a joint statement with Bajaj Auto dismissing the following rumours. It also said that it will reveal the new Speed 400’s official on-road pricing details on July 10, 2023.

Triumph will only announce the Scrambler 400 X's price in October

Built in collaboration with Bajaj, these motorcycles have been designed at the brand’s Hinckley factory. The bikes are equipped with a 398 cc liquid-cooled motor that makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque output is 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which gets a torque-assist clutch. The motorcycles will be manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s plant in Chakan, Maharashtra, where production will now be ramped up to meet demands.

Car&bike was invited for the first ride experience of the new Speed 400, and our reviews (both video and text) will be published at 5 pm, on July 14, 2023. Stay tuned to know everything about the new Speed 400 in our review.