Triumph Dismisses Speculative On-Road Prices Of New Speed 400

Triumph Motorcycles has released an official statement dismissing recent reports circulating around on social media about the new Triumph Speed 400’s on-road prices. In a joint statement, Triumph Motorcycles, with its Indian partner, Bajaj Auto, has urged customers and the media to ignore rumours related to the prices, saying that the company has so far not released any on-road price guidelines. Triumph said in the statement that it will release the new Speed 400’s official on-road pricing details on July 10, 2023.

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400: All You Need To Know

Triumph will release the new Speed 400’s official on-road pricing details on July 10, 2023

“At Bajaj Auto Ltd., we are committed to our customers and follow the highest standards of transparency, including pricing. We would urge all our customers and media to ignore the rumours doing rounds across various public and social media platforms related to the on-road pricing of the new Triumph Speed 400. The company has not released any on-road price guidelines and the same would be in line with its other products and industry norms. This will be issued by 10th July,” the statement said.

The joint statement released by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto

The new Triumph Speed 400 was launched with much pomp, at a very aggressive and unexpected Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) introductory price for the first 10,000 bookings, to be raised to Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom) thereafter. There’s been a lot of social media chatter after an on-road price break up of the motorcycle started doing the rounds on social media. The unverified price break-up read that after a range of additional charges, the motorcycle will be available at an on-road price at just a little short of Rs 3.40 lakh – an increase of well over Rs 1 lakh to its ex-showroom price.

Car&bike did some research and it revealed that the pricing details doing the rounds may not be accurate after all. With Bajaj Auto now coming out with this statement, it will be in the interest of customers, and those who have already booked the new Speed 400 to get some clarity on the final on-road prices.

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400: Is The Inflated Price Circulating Online Legitimate?

The Triumph Speed 400 has been designed and developed at Triumph’s headquarters in Hinckley, UK, and manufactured by Bajaj Auto at its plant in Chakan, Maharashtra. It is based on an all-new platform and is powered by a 398 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC engine that makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm, with a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which gets a torque assist clutch.

Car&bike was invited for the first ride experience of the new Speed 400, and our reviews (both video and text) will be published at 5 pm, on July 14, 2023. Stay tuned to know everything about the new Speed 400 in our review.