Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X | Image Gallery

Triumph Motorcycles has finally taken the wraps off the brand's first made-in-India motorcycles, the new Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X. Designed and developed at Hinckley, UK and manufactured by Bajaj Auto, in India, the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X will be launched in India on July 5, 2023. Here are a few pictures for your viewing pleasure of the most affordable bikes from the British motorcycle brand.

The Triumph Speed 400 is a more road-biased model with a modern roadster charm. It's got a timeless design, and from the specs and components there's more ‘modern’ in it than ‘classic’. A very promising roadster it indeed is.

The Scrambler 400 X is designed to take on the rough, not a thoroughbred off-road bike, but with enough capability to take on the occasional rough with the daily duties it's designed for. More suspension travel, switchable ABS and a bigger front disc brake, as well as gripper footpegs give it the proper ‘scrambler’ appeal.

Powering both these motorcycles is a 398 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor making 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque output is 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which gets a torque-assist clutch. Power output is comparable to the competition and the torque curve is expected to offer very good low- and mid-range grunt, as well as free-revving performance.

The motorcycles get ride-by-wire along with dual-channel ABS, which can be switched off on the Scrambler 400 X. In addition, the motorcycles get a large analogue instrument console along with an integrated LCD screen. There's standard traction control as well which is switchable.

The Scrambler 400 X features a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension at 150 mm, a larger 19-inch front wheel and wide handlebars.

The Speed 400 follows the lines of a modern classic roadster. The exposed engine and the chain drive, along with the machined Aluminium bits, look cool and add a cool, retro flavour to the motorcycle.

The motorcycles are set to be launched in India on July 5, 2023. We expect the prices to start at around Rs. 2.95- 3 lakh for the Triumph Speed 400 and around Rs. 3.15-3.25 lakh for the Scrambler 400 X (ex-showroom).

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X also features a longer swingarm, and overall the bike is longer, taller, wider and also heavier with its 179 kg wet weight, which is 9 kg more than the Speed 400.