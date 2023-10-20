Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: In Pictures
By Kingshuk Dutta
1 mins read
20-Oct-23 02:00 PM IST
Highlights
- We ride the Triumph Scrambler 400 X
- It is based on the same platform as the Speed 400
- It is priced at Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom)
Photography: Pawan Dagia
It is easily one of the most good-looking motorcycles to have been launched this year in India. It looks just the right amount of rugged thanks to the mesh grille on the LED headlight, knuckle guards and Aluminium bash-plate. The ruggedness is infused with a flavourful hint of sophistication, courtesy of the tall stance, lean mean looks and the gold anodised upside down big piston fork.
Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review
Adding to the charm are the retro-styled ribbed step seat, round rearview mirrors and the upswept dual-tipped exhaust. All in all, very scrambler-like. Now I realise why James Bond too loves riding a Scrambler, even if it is the 1200.
Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Rivals: Price Comparison
With the design, come a few features too. There isn’t a buffet laid out, like you would find on a KTM, but you have dual-channel ABS with an off-road mode that cuts off the system on the rear wheel, you get switchable traction control too and a part digital part analogue instrument cluster which is quite old-school.
The one thoughtful feature that the bike gets are spring-loaded retractable footpegs for the rider. In case of a fall, the footpegs will just fold, rather than break. And you feel as confident standing up and riding as you would on regular pegs.
In typical scrambler style, the seat is tall at 835 mm and the kerb weight is a decent 185 kg. Manageable weight but the seat height is going to take some time to get used to. There's a 19-inch alloy up front and a 17-inch alloy at the rear.
The Scrambler gets the same 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with the same state of tune as its sibling, the Speed 400. But if we were to look beyond the spec sheet, the motorcycle has a very likeable vibe to it.
The engine wakes up, singing a gravelly bass-laden note that sets the right mood for a ride. I like it, but others may not. The motor feels sprightly right from the word go, egging you to keep wringing the throttle as you build up speed quickly. There’s 80 per cent of torque available from 3,000 rpm all the way till 9,000 rpm.
The power delivery is linear. The good part is that the bike’s performance won’t scare new riders and will keep experienced riders entertained as well.
Triumph claims a fuel efficiency figure of 28 kmpl. Well, that could have been better. The overall range that the bike offers should be around 320-350 km.
Thanks to the longer suspension travel, the 400 X offers a sublime ride quality and sails over most undulations with ease, whether you slow down or take them at reasonable speed.
The motorcycle also feels at home when negotiating twisties and thanks to the wide handlebar, it feels easy to flick the motorcycle from one side to the other. It handles nicely and feels neutral when tipped into corners.
Now before I tackle this part, a fair warning. Treat the 400 X as an ADV bike and you will be disappointed. What it is, is a scrambler and people have a tough time understanding the difference. It can take on light trails, dirt roads and broken roads all day long.
The Scrambler 400 X is more than game for all of that. But don’t expect it to go dune-bashing or rock crawling and climbing out of mud and slush pits. If that’s what you want then there’s another highly anticipated adventure motorcycle, which will be launched in a month’s time.
The design on the Scrambler 400 X is inspired by its elder sibling, the Scrambler 1200. The poise, the stance and the overall look and feel is that of a typical scrambler and of course, Triumph is the master of the modern classic genre of motorcycles.
The fit and finish along with the detailing oozes quality, in typical Triumph style and the quality of materials used is good too.
The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is priced at Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is quite attractive. The performance that the bike has to offer, along with the features and the strikingly good looks, it is a proposition that is rather difficult to ignore.
All in all, the Scrambler 400 X is impressive and if you are in the market with a budget of around Rs. 3.5 lakh, it should be high on your consideration list.
|Specifications
|Triumph Scrambler 400 X
|Displacement
|398.15 cc
|Engine
|Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC
|Max Power
|39.5 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|Peak Torque
|37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed with Torque Assist Clutch
|Chassis Type
|Hybrid Spine, Tubular Steel, Bolt-on Subframe
|Front Suspension
|43 mm BPF USD - 150 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock with pre-load adjustment - 150 mm 150 mm travel
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|13 litres
|Kerb Weight
|185 kg
|Front Tyre
|100/90 R19 MRF Zapper Kurve
|Rear Tyre
|140/80 R17 MRF Zapper Kurve
|Front Brake
|320 mm disc with 4-piston floating calliper (ABS)
|Rear Brake
|230 mm disc with single calliper (ABS)
|Seat Height
|835 mm
