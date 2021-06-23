  • Home
Triumph Rocket 3 GT: Top 5 Highlights

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is the touring-focussed variant of the new Triumph Rocket 3, with pillion friendly ergonomics.
authorBy Carandbike Team
23-Jun-21 10:26 AM IST
Highlights
  • The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is the touring-oriented variant of the Rocket 3
  • 2,500 cc inline three-cylinder engine makes 165 bhp, 221 Nm
  • Triumph Rocket 3 GT has a dry weight of 291 kg

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is a heavyweight cruiser motorcycle from Triumph and promises a lot of performance, superb road presence and effortless touring capability. Priced at Rs. 19.95 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Triumph Rocket 3 GT promises the biggest production motorcycle engine with a 2,500 cc in-line three-cylinder engine, and loaded to the brim with features, and the latest electronics suite, powered by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). Here are the top 5 highlights of the Triumph Rocket 3 GT.

Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 Review

1. Engine

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is powered by a massive 2,500 cc in-line triple-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which is actually the biggest two-wheeler production engine in the world. It makes a massive 165 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The torque output is also the highest of any production motorcycle in the world. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox which is torque assisted.

Also Read: Triumph Rocket 3 Black Editions Unveiled; Limited To 1,000 Units Worldwide

2. Design

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is the touring-oriented variant with slightly different ergonomics with a focus on comfort. The Rocket 3 GT has a commanding presence, with a muscular and hulking stance which is a guaranteed headturner. The fat tyres and the exposed engine along with the three-header exhaust run makes for commanding road presence. Even with its mass, the styling is sharp and chiselled with very good fit and finish.

3. Features & Electronics

The four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Rider)can be accessed through Triumph's full-colour TFT instrument panel, and the IMU powers the lean-sensitive traction control and cornering ABS, including hill-hold control. Other standard features that the Rocket 3 GT gets are heated grips, cruise control, USB charging, all LED lighting, keyless ignition with steering lock and lastly, second generation full-colour TFT instrument console. Optional features include shift assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, turn by turn navigation, phone and music operation and integrated GoPro control.

4. Cycle Parts

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT feet-forward adjustable footrests, pullback handlebar, and a roomier seat that also sits lower by an inch. The bike is built around a mass-optimised Aluminium frame which is significantly lighter than before. Plus, the motorcycle gets top-shelf parts such as Brembo Stylema callipers, 47 mm Showa forks up front and an off-set Showa monoshock with a piggyback reservoir. The rear suspension is adjustable for rebound, compression and pre-load while the front is adjustable only for rebound and compression.

5. Pricing & Rivals

The closest rival to the Rocket 3 GT is the Ducati Diavel 1260 S, but the BMW R 18 is also a rival. The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is priced at Rs. 19.95 lakh (Ex-showroom).

