Triumph Motorcycles India Increases Prices Of Select Models

Triumph Motorcycles India has increased the prices of the Street Triple R and the Rocket 3 range in India by up to ₹ 1.05 lakh. The Street Triple R is now priced at ₹ 9.15 lakh, the Rocket 3 R is now priced at ₹ 19.35 lakh and the Rocket 3 GT is priced at ₹ 19.95 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. In the last few months, Triumph has had multiple launches in India such as the Trident 660, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, the updated Bonneville range and the updated Street Twin. Additionally, the company's upcoming launches are the 2021 Street Scrambler and the Scrambler 1200 range.

(The Triumph Rocket 3 R gets a price hike of ₹ 85,000)

Triumph Motorcycles New Price Old Price Difference Street Triple R ₹ 9.15 lakh ₹ 8.84 lakh ₹ 31,000 Rocket 3 R ₹ 19.35 lakh ₹ 18.50 lakh ₹ 85,000 Rocket 3 GT ₹ 19.95 lakh ₹ 18.90 lakh ₹ 1.05 lakh

The Triumph Street Triple R gets a price hike of ₹ 31,000 while the Rocket 3 R gets a significant price hike of ₹ 85,000. The Rocket 3 GT gets the biggest price hike of ₹ 1.05 lakh, on its previous ex-showroom, price. The Triumph Tiger 900 range is likely to get a price increment as well. The Street Triple R gets the same 765 cc in-line 3-cylinder engine as the Street Triple RS, but the power and torque outputs are slightly different. The R makes 116 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of peak torque at 9,400 rpm while the RS makes 121 bhp and 79 Nm of peak torque. The steering geometry is slightly different of the Street Triple R, which gets a different rake and trail.

(2020 Triumph Street Triple R)

The Rocket 3 and the Rocket 3 R get the 2,500 cc in-line triple-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which is actually the biggest two-wheeler production engine in the world. It makes a massive 165 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The torque output is also the highest of any production motorcycle in the world.

