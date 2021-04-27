Triumph Scrambler 1200 Listed On India Website; To Be Launched Soon

Barely a couple of weeks ago, Triumph Motorcycles unveiled its 2021 Scrambler 1200 range. Now, the company has listed the motorcycle on its India website, hinting at a launch soon. The good news is that the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition is listed as well, which means India has a few units allocated out of a 1,000 units that will be commissioned worldwide. With the BS6 emissions coming into play, Triumph had temporarily discontinued a few models in India and now, the company plans to bring back some of them one at a time.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Revealed

(The 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine on Scrambler 1200 is now Euro V compliant and will be BS6 compliant too)

The 2021 Scrambler 1200 gets a 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and now meets the stringent Euro V emission norms along with India's BS6 emission norms. The motor churns out 88 bhp at 7,250 rpm while peak torque output is rated at 110 Nm which comes in at just 4,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox. In term of electronics, the Scrambler 1200 gets Triumph's latest generation of ride-by-wire technology along with six riding modes that are - road, rain, sport, off-road, off-road pro (only on the XE variant) and a rider configurable mode. Then you also have ABS, cornering ABS, cornering traction control and cruise control as well.

Also Read: 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler Range Listed On India Website

(The Steve McQueen special edition models get a graphic on the fuel tank)

Coming to the Steve McQueen edition, the motorcycle gets bunch of custom accessories factory-fitted along with a new colour scheme that consists of competition green fuel tank, brushed foil knee pads, gold lining, gold logos and a Steve McQueen graphic on the tank itself. Then you also have a Monza fuel-filler cap and a brushed stainless steel tank strap. The Steve McQueen Edition comes fitted with engine protection dresser bars, which add another layer of ruggedness. The Steve McQueen Edition also features a premium brown bench seat, with stitched ribbing and Triumph branding. Each bike is individually numbered on the billet-machined handlebar clamp, which also features a laser etched Steve McQueen signature.

We expect the Triumph Scrambler 1200 to be launched in India in the coming months.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.