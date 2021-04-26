2021 Triumph Street Scrambler Range Listed On Company's India Website

Prices for the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler range is expected to start at Rs. 8.65 lakh

Barely weeks ago, Triumph revealed its Euro 5 compliant 2021 Street Scrambler range and now, the new motorcycles, including the limited edition Street Scrambler Sandstorm is listed on the company's India website. This means that the 2021 Street Scrambler 900 and the Sandstorm will go on sale in India soon and India gets few units allocated of the Sandstorm edition. Prices for the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler are expected to start at ₹ 8.65 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the motorcycles to be launched in the coming weeks.

(The Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm edition comes with standard accessories and a dedicated colour scheme)

The standard model of the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler gets updated styling and detailing along with new colour options. The updates include new side panel with Aluminium number board, new heel guard, new brushed Aluminium headlight brackets, new adventure-oriented seat material and new throttle body finishes. The motorcycle continues to have the distinct scrambler silhouette, high-mounted dual exhausts, a wide handlebar and wire-spoke wheels, completing that old-school look.

(The 2021 Street Scrambler continues to get a 900 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid cooled)

The Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition gets a dedicated paint scheme and a host of premium accessories which come as standard. Only 775 units of the Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition will be manufactured worldwide, and will get a unique personalised certificate of authenticity stating the bike's VIN number.

(Only 775 units of the Street Scrambler Sandstorm edition wil be manufactured globally)

The new 2021 Street Scrambler continues to the 900 cc, high-torque Bonneville parallel-twin engine, which meets the latest global emission regulations, including Euro 5 and Bharat Stage VI (BS6). The updated engine makes the same power and torque that is 64 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque output is rated at 80 Nm at 3,250 rpm. The engine continues to be paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle gets switchable ABS and switchable traction control as standard. There are three riding modes (rain, road and off-road) on offer, enabled via the ride-by-wire technology. The off-road mode turns the ABS and traction control off, enabling the rider to have complete control over the rear wheel when riding on loose surfaces.

