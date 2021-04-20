carandbike logo
2021 Triumph Street Scrambler, Street Scrambler Sandstorm Unveiled

The Street Scrambler Sandstorm is a limited edition model with a dedicated paint scheme, and a host of premium accessories fitted as standard.

Preetam Bora
The Triumph Street Scrambler gets updated with new colours and meets latest emission norms expand View Photos
The Triumph Street Scrambler gets updated with new colours and meets latest emission norms

Highlights

  • 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler gets subtle updates
  • 900 cc engine now makes 64 bhp @ 7,250 rpm, 80 Nm @ 3,250 rpm
  • Engine meets latest emission regulations & minor cosmetic updates

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler with an updated Euro 5 (and BS6) engine, and with updated custom style and detailing. Along with the 2021 Street Scrambler, Triumph has also unveiled a limited edition Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition with a dedicated paint scheme and a host of premium accessories which come as standard. Only 775 units of the Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition will be produced worldwide, and will come with a unique personalised certificate of authenticity stating the bike's VIN number. The new Street Scrambler is expected to be launched in India soon, and a few units of the Sandtstorm Edition may also be offered on sale in India. Prices for the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler are expected to be around ₹ 8.65 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Sandstorm edition comes with standard accessories and a dedicated colour scheme

The new 2021 Street Scrambler is powered by the 900 cc, high-torque Bonneville twin cylinder engine, which has now been updated to meet the latest global emission regulations, including Euro 5 and Bharat Stage VI (BS6). The updated engine makes the same power and torque, with power coming in 250 rpm lower in the revs, while the torque comes in at 50 rpm higher. The engine now makes the same 64 bhp at 7,250 rpm, while peak torque is 80 Nm at 3,250 rpm.

Triumph recently unveiled the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Range with both 900 cc and 1,200 cc parallel-twin engines

The 2021 Street Scrambler gets some cosmetic updates as well, including new side panel with aluminium number board, new heel guard, new brushed aluminium headlight brackets, new adventure-oriented seat material, new throttle body finishes, and new colour options. The new 2021 Street Scrambler delivers the unmistakeable scrambler style and silhouette, born from the original Triumph Scramblers which started the entire desert racing scene in the 1960s. Maintaining that authentic character and timeless DNA, the Street Scrambler features distinctive wide-spaced forks, high level twin exhaust, minimal bodywork, wide handlebars and wire spoked wheels with black hubs and rims.

Additional Scrambler-defining details include the high grip 'bear trap' adventure style foot pegs, the elegantly shaped tank with lockable cap and the minimal front mudguard. As with all the bikes in Triumph's Modern Classic family, the Street Scrambler's black coated engine features the signature-shaped Bonneville engine covers with their Triumph makers-mark badge, complimented by a finned head and header clamps. The 2021 Street Scrambler is available in 3 premium paint schemes: the classic Jet Black, a new contemporary Urban Grey or the new twin colour Matt Khaki and Matt Ironstone scheme, featuring distinctive new tank graphics.

The Street Scrambler's 19" front and 17" rear blacked-out wire-spoked wheels are equipped with dual purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres for great grip, durability and precise handling in all conditions. The low 790mm seat height adds to the confident feel and is complimented by a narrow stand-over width, enabling riders to comfortably reach the ground when stationary, making this model extremely accessible, easy to manoeuvre and fun for every type of rider.

Switchable ABS and switchable traction control are fitted as standard, optimising torque delivery when traction is compromised. Three riding modes (Rain, Road and Off-Road), enabled via the ride-by-wire technology, which adjust the throttle map and traction control settings to suit riding conditions or rider preference, ensuring optimum performance in wet or dry conditions. The Off-Road mode turns the ABS and traction control off, enabling the rider to have complete control over the rear wheel when on loose surfaces.

The custom Sandstorm paint scheme incorporates Matt Storm Grey and Ironstone accents on the tank in a unique new tri-tone style, plus a Matt Storm Grey factory-fitted high-level front mudguard. Adding to the contemporary urban scrambler style, the Sandstorm limited edition features the premium Triumph accessory tail tidy as standard, incorporating a compact LED tail light and number plate light (market restrictions may apply), plus a heavy-duty aluminium sump guard, a stylish headlight grille with subtle Triumph branding and protective rubber knee pads on the tank. All of these are factory-fitted accessories that come as standard only on the Sandstorm limited edition.

