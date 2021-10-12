2021 Triumph Street Scrambler Launched At Rs. 9.35 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler with improved rider ergonomics, with even more premium details and new colours. The new Street Scrambler is priced at Rs. 9,35,000 (Ex-showroom). The new Street Scrambler is available in three colour options, Jet Black, Urban Grey and a dual-tone Matt Khaki and Matt Ironstone colour scheme. The Street Scrambler is powered by a 900 cc parallel-twin engine which delivers 64.1 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque of 80 Nm at 3,250 rpm. Transmission is handled by a 5-speed gearbox aided by a torque-assist clutch.

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler has been updated with new colours, updated ergonomics and premium details, along with cleaner engine to meet latest emission regulations.

The Street Scrambler comes with advanced rider focussed technology, including three riding modes - Road, Rain and Off-Road, switchable ABS and switchable traction control. The bike comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, with new premium details, like brushed aluminium headlight brackets, a LED headlamp and taillamp, key-fob incorporated immobilizer, new throttle body finishes, a USB charging socket and new side panels with an aluminium number board.

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler comes with three riding modes, switchable ABS, and switchable traction control.

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler also comes with serrated "bear-trap" adventure style footpegs for better foot grip while riding off-road. The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler is available with a range of 120 optional accessories which offer more personalisation. Accessories include 25-litre rugged panniers, engine cover protectors, a traditional Scrambler bench seat and many more custom accessories. The new Street Scrambler comes with a 790 mm seat height, upright riding position, wide bars and dedicated chassis to provide confidence for everyday riding as well as an accessible height for new riders.