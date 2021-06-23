Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler 900

Triumph Motorcycles unveiled the 2021 Street Scrambler 900 earlier this year and the motorcycle gets a slew of upgrades while retaining its thrilling performance. The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler 900 also made its way to India earlier this year and will be available in the Sandstorm edition, offered in limited numbers. The motorcycle brings the lightness of the Bonneville range married with the adventurous nature of the Tiger series in a dedicated, brilliant package. Here's a look at the top five highlights of the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler 900.

Styling upgrades include brushed aluminium headlight bracket, new throttle body finishers, heel guard, and a new side panel

1. Styling Upgrades

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler 900 gets a host of styling updates. This includes a new brushed aluminium headlight bracket, new throttle body finishers, heel guard, and a new side panel with an aluminium number board. The fuel tank skips the rubberised grip pads for a cleaner look and the seats are now covered in Alcantara-like upholstery that's more adventure-oriented.

Despite the notable upgrades, the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler 900 continues to sport the familiar high-mounted dual exhausts, a wide handlebar, and wire-spoke wheels. The old-school look is enhanced by the three colour options - Urban Grey, Jet Black and dual-tone Matt Khaki and Matt Ironstone.

The Sandstorm edition comes with standard accessories and a dedicated colour scheme

2. Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm Limited To Just 25 Units

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Storm is limited to just 25 units in India, out of the 775 units that will be made worldwide. The bike gets the special Sandstorm paint option with Matt Storm Grey and Ironstone highlights on the fuel tank. The motorcycle also comes equipped with premium accessories including the high-mount front mudguard, headlight grille, rubber grip pads on the tank and a tail tidy unit that incorporates the LED taillight and licence plate.

The Street Scrambler Sandstorm gets uses the Bonneville's high-torque 900 cc twin pot motor

3. BS6 Compliant 900 cc Twin-Cylinder Engine

Either versions of the new Triumph Street Scrambler 900 draw power from the 900 cc, high-torque Bonneville twin-cylinder engine that now meets the Euro5/BS6 emission regulations. The engine produces 64 bhp at 7,250 rpm, while peak torque is 80 Nm at 3,250 rpm.

The 2021 Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm gets a host of premium accssories over the standard model

4. Same Cycle Parts

Other cycle parts have been carried over from the older model including the steel, twin-cradle frame. Suspension duties are handled by the non-adjustable 41 mm fork at the front and twin, preload-adjustable shocks at the rear. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels with Metzeler Tourance tyres. The seat height is fairly accessible at 790 mm. Braking power comes from the 310 mm front disc with a Brembo caliper, and a 255 mm rear disc with a Nissin caliper. Electronic aids on the 2021 Street Scrambler 900 include switchable ABS, traction control, and three ride modes – Road, Rain and Off-road.

Only 775 units of the Street Scrambler Sandstorm edition will be manufactured globally with only 25 to come to India

5. Price

Only the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm is on sale in India priced at Rs. 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India).