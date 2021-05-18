Triumph Launches Special Edition Scrambler 1200, Street Scrambler 900 In India

Triumph Motorcycles India launches the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition along with the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm in India. The Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition is priced at ₹ 13.75 lakh while the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm is priced at ₹ 9.65 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, pan India. Triumph revealed the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition last month, paying homage to the iconic Triumph TR6 motorcycle which was ridden by McQueen himself in the 1963 movie 'The Great Escape'. A legendary movie star, motorcycle stuntman and enthusiast, Steve McQueen was nicknamed 'King of Cool', for his on-screen persona.

(The Steve McQueen edition of the Scrambler 1200 is beautifully done in green and gold colours)

the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition is based the Scrambler 1200 XE and it gets a bunch of custom accessories factory-fitted along with a new colour scheme that consists of competition green fuel tank, brushed foil knee pads, gold lining, gold logos and a Steve McQueen graphic on the tank itself. Then you also have a Monza fuel-filler cap and a brushed stainless steel tank strap. The Steve McQueen Edition also features a premium brown bench seat, with stitched ribbing and Triumph branding.

(The 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine on Scrambler 1200 is now Euro V/BS6 compliant)

With just 1,000 Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition models available worldwide, each bike is individually numbered on the billet-machined handlebar clamp, which also features a laser etched Steve McQueen signature.

(The Steve McQueen special edition model gets a graphic on the fuel tank)

The 2021 Scrambler 1200 gets a 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and now meets the stringent Euro V emission norms. The motor churns out 88 bhp at 7,250 rpm while peak torque output is rated at 110 Nm which comes in at just 4,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox. In term of electronics, the Scrambler 1200 gets Triumph's latest generation of ride-by-wire technology along with six riding modes that are - road, rain, sport, off-road, off-road pro (only on the XE variant) and a rider configurable mode.

(The Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm edition comes with standard accessories and a dedicated colour scheme)

The Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition gets a dedicated paint scheme and a host of premium accessories which come as standard. Only 775 units of the Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition will be manufactured worldwide. Each model will get a unique personalised certificate of authenticity stating the bike's VIN number. Adding to the contemporary urban scrambler style, the Sandstorm limited edition features the premium Triumph accessory tail tidy as standard, incorporating a compact LED tail light and number plate light (market restrictions may apply), plus a heavy-duty aluminium sump guard, a stylish headlight grille with subtle Triumph branding and protective rubber knee pads on the tank.

(Only 775 units of the Street Scrambler Sandstorm edition wil be manufactured globally)

The new 2021 Street Scrambler is powered by the 900 cc, high-torque Bonneville twin cylinder engine, which has now been updated to meet the latest global emission regulations, including Euro 5 and Bharat Stage VI (BS6). The engine makes 64 bhp at 7,250 rpm, while peak torque is 80 Nm at 3,250 rpm.

(The 2021 Street Scrambler continues to get a 900 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid cooled)

Switchable ABS and switchable traction control are fitted as standard and there are three riding modes (Rain, Road and Off-Road), enabled via the ride-by-wire technology. The Off-Road mode turns the ABS and traction control off.

With the special edition scrambler motorcycles launched in India, we expect the standard versions to be launched soon as well.

