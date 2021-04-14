carandbike logo
2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles took the wraps off the 2021 Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition, which will be sold in limited numbers. The Steve McQueen edition pays homage to the Triumph TR6 which people will remember from the famous jump scene in 'The Great Escape'.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
Only 1,000 units of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition will be manufactured expand View Photos
Only 1,000 units of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition will be manufactured

Highlights

  • 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 now Euro V compliant
  • Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen special edition unveiled
  • Only 1,000 units of Steve McQueen edition will be manufactured

Triumph Motorcycles introduced the 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200, which is now fitted with a Euro V compliant engine. In addition, Triumph also revealed the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition, paying homage to the iconic Triumph TR6 motorcycle which was ridden by McQueen himself in the 1963 movie 'The Great Escape'. A legendary movie star, motorcycle stuntman and enthusiast, Steve McQueen was nicknamed 'King of Cool', for his on-screen persona and his stuntman-ship on motorcycles throughout his movie career.

vkghkmik

(The Steve McQueen edition of the Scrambler 1200 is beautifully done in green and gold colours)

Coming back to the motorcycle, the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition is based the Scrambler 1200 XE and it gets a bunch of custom accessories factory-fitted along with a new colour scheme that consists of competition green fuel tank, brushed foil knee pads, gold lining, gold logos and a Steve McQueen graphic on the tank itself. Then you also have a Monza fuel-filler cap and a brushed stainless steel tank strap. The Steve McQueen Edition comes fitted with engine protection dresser bars, which add another layer of ruggedness. Fabricated from stainless steel tubing, these have an electro-polished finish and offer additional protection to the clutch and alternator covers.

69e4tnq8

(The Steve McQueen special edition models get a graphic on the fuel tank and McQueen's signature laser-etched on the handlebar)

The Steve McQueen Edition also features a premium brown bench seat, with stitched ribbing and Triumph branding. With just 1,000 Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition models available worldwide, each bike is individually numbered on the billet-machined handlebar clamp, which also features a laser etched Steve McQueen signature.

8rfg37qg

(The 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine on Scrambler 1200 is now Euro V compliant)

The 2021 Scrambler 1200 gets a 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and now meets the stringent Euro V emission norms. The motor churns out 88 bhp at 7,250 rpm while peak torque output is rated at 110 Nm which comes in at just 4,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox. In term of electronics, the Scrambler 1200 gets Triumph's latest generation of ride-by-wire technology along with six riding modes that are - road, rain, sport, off-road, off-road pro (only on the XE variant) and a rider configurable mode. Then you also have ABS, cornering ABS, cornering traction control and cruise control as well.

ugpj5k1

(This is the original Triumph TR6 ridden by Steve McQueen in the 1963 movie, 'The Great Escape')

The Scrambler 1200 gets Ohlins twin spring rear shock absorbers and Showa USDs up front and both get a travel of 250 mm. Both unit are fully adjustable for pre-load, compression and rebound. The bikes also get twin 320 mm discs with Brembo M50 Radial monobloc callipers up front and a single disc at the rear. Like before, the bikes get a 21-inch wire-spoked wheel up front and a 19-inch wheel at the rear, wrapped in Metzeler Tourance dual-sport tyres.

0 Comments

While India may get the updated 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200, the chances of the Steve McQueen special edition motorcycle coming to our shores are slim indeed.

