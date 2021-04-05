Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2021 Triumph Bonneville range and the Street Twin, the most affordable Bonneville model is priced at ₹ 7.95 lakh (Ex-showroom). The new Triumph Bonneville Street Twin has received a price hike of ₹ 50,000 when compared to its predecessor which was retailed at ₹ 7.45 lakh (Ex-showroom). Now the new motorcycle has also received a mild update in its styling, with new side panels, updated decals, foil tank badge, brushed aluminum headlight bracket, new cast wheels with machined spoke detailing, and a redesigned flat seat. In terms of hardware, it is quite similar to its predecessor.

The Triumph Street Twin retains the same silhouette but gets new colours, and more performance

The 2021 Triumph Street Twin gets significantly updated, and is said to not just meet the latest BS6 regulations, but also offer better fuel efficiency. The Street Twin now gets a new seat cushion with 765 mm seat height, new cast wheels with machined detailing, and new bodywork with brushed aluminium detailing. The new Street Twin also gets two riding modes, LED rear light, ABS and switchable traction control. The 900 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 64 bhp at 7,500 rpm with 80 Nm of torque at 3,800 rpm.

The Street Twin gets two riding modes, ABS and switchable traction control

Speaking on the occasion, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India said, "We're glad to launch the 2021 updated Bonnevilles in India. The modern classics are very important to our portfolio as they contribute around 50% of our overall sales. Today we launch the first set of 2021 Bonnevilles in India and we have plans to further strengthen the range in the coming days. Also, for the first time we're bringing a special edition within the modern classic range to India with the Street Twin Gold Line Edition. Only 30 Street Twin Gold Line Edition bikes will be available in India out of the 1000 being produced globally. This is one of the five special edition that we will be launching in India in 2021 across the range".

The 2021 Triumph Street Twin gets 16,000 km service intervals

The 2021 Triumph Street Twin continues to use a double downtube chassis, an 18 inch alloy wheel upfront and 17-inch at the rear, telescopic front forks, a rear mono-shock absorber, and single disc brakes at both ends. As already said, mechanically the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin remains unchanged. It continues with the 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 64.1bhp at 7,500rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,800rpm. The motor is mated to a five-speed gearbox and the Street Twin comes with a 16,000km / or 12 months) service interval.

