2021 Triumph Street Twin Gold Line Edition: What's New?

Only 30 units of the Triumph Street Twin Gold Line will be sold in India

Triumph Motorcycles has introduced a Street Twin Gold Line special edition model in India, as part of the 2021 Triumph Bonneville range. The Street Twin Gold Line is a hand-detailed custom edition of the 2021 Triumph Street Twin, and gets all the 2021 updates to the standard Street Twin, along with a unique colour scheme, and hand-painted gold-lining skills of Triumph's paint shop. The Street Twin Gold Line is the first instance of Triumph Motorcycles introducing a special edition variant in India, and only 30 of these Gold Line models will be sold in India.

The Street Twin Gold Line only gets cosmetic changes from the standard Street Twin

Cosmetic Changes

The Street Twin Gold Line is available in a Matt Sapphire Black paint scheme with Triumph heritage logo and hand-painted gold lining. Custom details are extended also to the Street Twin's wheels, with machined spoke detailing and exquisite gold pin striping. The side panels are also new which include a custom Street Twin logo, and the Gold Line decals.

Only 1,000 Street Twin Gold Line bikes will be built, out of which 30 will come to India

Limited Edition Model

Only 1,000 of the Street Twin Gold Line will be built, and in India, only 30 of these motorcycles will be offered on sale. The limited edition Street Twin comes with a certificate of authenticity, personalised with the unique VIN (vehicle identification number) of each motorcycle.

The engine, chassis, electronics and suspension are all shared with the standard Street Twin

Engine & Features

The Street Twin Gold Line shares the same basic engine, chassis and features as the standard Street Twin. It gets all of the 2021 updates to the Street Twin, including the 900 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which makes 64 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,800 rpm. The Gold Line edition also gets a low, bench-type seat with 760 mm height, two riding modes, ABS and standard switchable traction control.

Price

The limited edition Triumph Street Twin Gold Line is priced at ₹ 8.25 lakh (Ex-showroom), which costs ₹ 30,000 more than the standard Triumph Street Twin, which is priced at ₹ 7.95 lakh (Ex-showroom).

