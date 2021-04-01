2021 Triumph Bonneville Range Launched In India

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the updated range of its 2021 Triumph Bonneville motorcycles in India. The updated motorcycles include the Bonneville Street Twin, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and T120 Black, the Bonneville Speedmaster and the special edition Street Twin Gold Line. This is the first time Triumph is bringing a limited edition variant of the Bonneville to India. Only 30 of the Street Twin Gold Line will be sold in India. The updates include meeting the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, and Triumph has also made overall improvements, including lower mass, more performance, and higher specifications.

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville range has been launched in India, except the Bonneville Bobber

Speaking on the occasion, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India said, "We're glad to launch the 2021 updated Bonnevilles in India. The modern classics are very important to our portfolio as they contribute around 50 per cent of our overall sales. Today we launch the first set of 2021 Bonnevilles in India and we have plans to further strengthen the range in the coming days. Also, for the first time we're bringing a special edition within the modern classic range to India with the Street Twin Gold Line Edition. Only 30 Street Twin Gold Line Edition bikes will be available in India out of the 1000 being produced globally. This is one of the five special edition that we will be launching in India in 2021 across the range".

2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin

The 2021 Triumph Street Twin gets significantly updated, and is said to not just meet the latest BS6 regulations, but also offer better fuel efficiency. The Street Twin now gets a new seat cushion with 765 mm seat height, new cast wheels with machined detailing, and new bodywork with brushed aluminium detailing. The new Street Twin also gets two riding modes, LED rear light, ABS and switchable traction control. The 900 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 64 bhp at 7,500 rpm with 80 Nm of torque at 3,800 rpm. The 2021 Triumph Street Twin is priced at ₹ 7.95 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Stree Twin Gold Line is a limited edition model and only 1,000 units will be made

2021 Triumph Street Twin Gold Line

The Street Twin Gold Line is a special edition model, and only 1,000 of these will be built to be offered on sale globally. India will get 30 Street Twin Gold Line motorcycles. The bike comes with a certificate of authenticity, personalised with the VIN number of each motorcycle, making it a must-have for all motorcycle collectors. Mechanically, the Street Twin Gold Line shares the same engine, chassis and cycle parts with the standard Street Twin. With cosmetic updates, the Street Twin Gold Line is priced at ₹ 8.25 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The new Bonneville T120 weighs 7 kg less than the outgoing model and gets standard cruise control

2021 Triumph Bonneville T120, T120 Black

The Triumph Bonneville T120 and T120 Black get a 1,200 cc parallel-twin which has been revised to reduce mass and rolling inertia, as well as make the engine more efficient. The bikes get optimised clutch and balancer shafts which has reduced inertia, resulting in more immediate and responsive throttle. The 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine now makes 78 bhp at 6,550 rpm and 105 Nm at 3,500 rpm. New semi-digital instrument console with Bonneville branding, standard cruise control, and two riding modes have been incorporated. Both the T120 and T120 Black weigh 7 kg less than the predecessors, thanks to lightweight aluminium rims. Both models also get twin disc brakes with Brembo calipers. Service interval is now at 16,000 km. Both the T120 and T120 Black are priced at ₹ 10.65 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Bonneville T100 gets more power, better suspension and brakes

2021 Triumph Bonneville T100

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 now makes more power than its predecessor. While the previous model used to make 54 bhp and 77 Nm of torque, the new model churns 64 bhp at 7,400 rpm with 80 Nm at 3,750 rpm of peak torque. The updated 900 cc parallel-twin engine now has a 500 rpm higher revlimit and the bike also loses 4 kg weight, thanks to low inertia crank shaft, lighter balancer shafts, a thin walled clutch cover and a magnesium cam cover. The bike also gets new cartridge forks and higher specification Brembo front brakes. The lower kerb weight, along with more power is said to translate to a remarkable improvement in throttle response. The Bonneville T100 also comes with a 16,000 km service interval and is priced at ₹ 9.29 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The rider can personalize their T100 thanks to a range of 117 genuine accessories. These have all been developed and tested alongside the bike to ensure perfect integration and provide plenty of options to personalise the T100 according to the rider's taste and needs. Available within the accessory range, owners will find a wide catalogue of luggage, plus options for seats and screens. Internally wired heated grips add comfort and aid control in colder climates, while the cruise control option lessens throttle fatigue on longer journeys. Further blacked out style with the black exhaust headers, rings and silencers can be adopted thanks to the list of available Genuine Triumph Accessories.

The Speedmaster now gets better suspension and brakes, as well as the updated 1,200 cc engine

2021 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

The laid-back cruiser in the Triumph Bonneville range is the new Speedmaster, which now gets an updated 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine with lower inertia, a fuller and smoother power and torque delivery, with lower emissions, and also said to offer better fuel efficiency. Peak torque is an exceptional 106 Nm at a very low 3850 rpm, with over 90% of torque available all the way up to 5750 rpm, which makes the Speedmaster a really exciting bike to ride in any gear. 77 bhp peak power comes at 6,100 rpm. For 2021, Triumph Motorcycles India has not introduced the Bonneville Bobber yet. The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is priced at ₹ 11.75 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber has not been introduced in India yet

The new 2021 Triumph Speedmaster features higher specification, bigger diameter 47mm Showa cartridge forks, which combined with the preload adjustable hidden monoshock rear suspension unit, provide the rider with great manoeuvrability, comfort and control, with and without a pillion. Stopping power is excellent, thanks to the high-performance Brembo braking set up with twin discs. To maximise safety and control, Triumph's latest generation ABS and switchable traction control are fitted as standard and beautifully incorporated into the design.

