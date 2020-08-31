New Cars and Bikes in India
Triumph Motorcycles Completes 61 Years Of Bonneville

Triumph India has rolled out offers on the Triumph Bonneville range, with accessories worth Rs. 61,000 free, and with a starting EMI of Rs. 9,999.

Updated:
Triumph Motorcycles India offers Rs. 61,000 worth of free accessories with a Bonneville

Highlights

  • Accessories worth Rs. 61,000 offered with a Triumph Bonneville
  • Triumph Bonneville models offered with easy EMIs starting at Rs. 9,999
  • Triumph's modern classic models are the highest selling bikes in India

British motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles is celebrating 61 years of its popular Bonneville name. And to make the occasion, Triumph Motorcycles India is rolling out offers on its models under the Triumph Bonneville range. Accessories worth ₹ 61,000 are offered free on the purchase of any Triumph Bonneville, and each model is offered with finance options with a starting EMI of ₹ 9,999. The offer is valid for a limited period across all Triumph dealerships in the country and is being offered on any of the five Bonneville models, the Street Twin, Speedmaster, T100 and T120.

Also Read: Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled

triumph bonneville t120

Triumph Bonneville T120 is the Bonneville with the bigger 1200 cc engine

Also Read: What We Know So Far About The Triumph Trident

"It's a milestone to celebrate as the Bonneville completes 61 years. This motorcycle has a rich history and legacy, and we wanted to extend our celebration by offering a gratification to our customers as well. Modern classics continue to be an important part of Triumph's product offering in India along with strong representation across adventure, roadster and cruiser segments. With the 61 years of Bonneville celebration, we hope to nudge our customers and give them another reason to bring home their dream Bonneville," said Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India.

pustnrbo

The Triumph Bonneville T120 gets the 1,200 cc, high-torque, parallel-twin engine with 270-degree firing order and single overhead cam

The Bonneville legacy started in 1955, when Triumph set a new land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, US. The record was held for 15 years, and paved the way for the new range of Triumph modern classics. The first production Triumph Bonneville was born in 1959, named after the place where it created the record. Over the years, Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its range of Bonneville motorcycles and offered different Bonneville models across segments, including roadsters, cafe racers, bobbers and cruisers.

la1bso6s

The offer is also valid for the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Also Read: BS6 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Launched At ₹ 11.34 Lakh

Today, the Triumph Bonneville family includes the 900 cc variants, the Triumph Street Twin, Triumph Street Scrambler and the Triumph Bonneville T100. The 1200 cc engine variants include the Triumph Bonneville T120, the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster and the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, the Speed Twin, and the Scrambler 1200. The celebratory offer from Triumph Motorcycles India though doesn't include the Speed Twin, Scrambler 1200 or the Bonneville Bobber.

Triumph Motorcycles Completes 61 Years Of Bonneville
