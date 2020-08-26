Triumph Trident: What We Know So Far

The Triumph Trident will be the new entry-level roadster from the British brand and is likely to be one of the most affordable Triumph motorcycles when it's launched in early 2021. Triumph Motorcycles has only unveiled the design prototype of the new Triumph Trident, so other details like engine specifications and features will only be announced in the next couple of months. From what we can see from the design prototype, and from what Triumph has already shared, we do get a sense of what the new Triumph roadster is, and what it offers. It's pegged as an everyday machine, for riders looking for a fun and engaging motorcycle for the daily commute, and for some weekend entertainment. Here's a look at what we know so far about the new Triumph Trident.

Also Read: Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled

The Triumph Trident Design Prototype reveals a sleek, muscular design with a familiar triple-cylinder engine

Triumph Trident History

The Triumph Trident name isn't all-new; in fact, the first time the Triumph Trident name was introduced was in the late 1960s, when Triumph was part of the Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA). The 740 cc air-cooled parallel-twin with 58 bhp of power was used in both the Triumph Trident and the BSA Rocket 3, and was in production from 1968 till 1975. The Triumph Trident name was once again revived in 1990 with Triumph under new ownership. The 1990s Triumph Trident 900 with a three-cylinder engine was critically acclaimed and was available in two engine displacements (a short-stroke 750 cc, and a long stroke 885 cc engine). The Trident name was discontinued in 1998, and after almost two and a half decades, the marque will make a comeback as the new 2021 Triumph Trident.

Also Read: Triumph Street Triple R Launched At ₹ 8.84 Lakh

The engine is based on the original Daytona 675 platform, but is said to be completely all-new

Engine and Chassis

The engine specifications, including the displacement, will only be revealed in a few weeks from now, but from what has already been shared, the new Trident will likely have an engine displacing around 650-660 cc. The base architecture of the engine is from the 675 cc triple of the now-discontinued Triumph Daytona 675, but Triumph says the Trident's engine is completely new from the ground up. In fact, the Daytona 675 formed the basis for all modern inline three-cylinder engines from Triumph, including the current 765 cc engine of the Street Triple, the last generation Tiger 800's engine, and even the new Tiger 900.

Also Read: What Has Changed Between The Triumph Tiger 800 And Triumph Tiger 900

In-line three-cylinder engine built around a steel main frame

With a triple, Triumph says it will offer a flexible engine with low-end torque as well as high-end performance. And it will be the first triple-cylinder motorcycle in the segment, taking on the Kawasaki Z650 and Yamaha MT-07 with their parallel-twin engines, and the Honda CB650R with its inline four-cylinder engine. The engine will be mounted on a brand-new chassis. But unlike the aluminium frame of the Street Triple, the Trident will feature a steel main frame, to make it more cost effective, yet offer the handling and balance identified with Triumph roadsters.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 Launched At ₹ 13.7 Lakh

The Triumph Trident has a design which blends the robust look of the Speed Twin and the sporty appeal of the Speed Triple

Design and Features

Designed and developed by the team at Triumph's headquarters in Hinckley, UK, the new Triumph Trident also gets styling inputs from Rodolfi Frascoli, the motorcycle designer behind the new Tiger 900. Frascoli was also the man behind the Triumph Speed Triple's design, as well as the now-discontinued Tiger 1050. From what we can see from the design prototype, the Trident is expected to get an upright riding position, along with easy ergonomics, designed for the daily commute, as well as offer good leverage for occasional sporty riding.

Also Read: Triumph Street Triple RS Price Increased By ₹ 20,000

The Triumph Trident will get the latest electronics which will provide an advantage over the competition

The Trident's design could easily be summed up as something with the Speed Twin's robust presence (particularly the fuel tank and front part), with the sleek and sporty stance of the Speed Triple. Attention to detail is expected to be top notch, and the round LED headlight, single-pod digital instrument console, beefy fuel tank and upswept tail with an integrated LED taillight all point to a minimalistic form with clean and beautiful lines. So far, Triumph has not announced anything about the features, but promises the Trident will come with an electronics package that will be class-leading; so we expect multiple riding modes, easy navigation through the menus on the TFT screen, and the latest riding aids, with multi-level ABS and traction control.

The Triumph Trident uses a steel main frame compared to the aluminium frame of the Street Triple

Production and Launch Timeline

The new Triumph Trident is expected to be launched in early 2021. According to Triumph, it will be launched globally, and launch dates in individual markets will vary, depending on country to country. The new Triumph Trident may have been designed and conceived at Triumph's headquarters in Hinckley, UK, but the Trident will be manufactured in Thailand, at Triumph's manufacturing facility. While early 2021 is when Triumph officials say it will be launched, we expect the Trident to make its way to India around February or March 2021.

The Triumph Trident's design seems to offer an upright and comfortable riding position yet retain a sporty silhouette

Price and Market Positioning

Triumph is candid about the fact that the Trident will be positioned as a middleweight roadster, which could be the first big bike for its target customers. So, it will be priced attractively, and it will get all the qualities to make it a versatile machine, which can be used for the daily commute, as well as double up for some weekend sport riding. The Triumph Trident will be the most affordable Triumph roadster, so we expect it to be priced competitively. Triumph is candid in admitting that the new Trident will compete against the likes of the Honda CB650R, Kawasaki Z650 and the Yamaha MT-07. While both the Yamaha MT-07, one of the most popular middleweight nakeds in Europe, and the Honda CB650R are not available on sale in India, the Kawasaki Z650 is priced at ₹ 5.94 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Triumph Trident will be launched in India around February or March 2020

We expect the new Triumph Trident to be priced attractively as well, possibly even making it the most affordable Triumph on sale, with prices between ₹ 6-6.5 lakh (Ex-showroom), when it's launched. For India, the Triumph Trident will offer a unique proposition when it's launched, both for riders upgrading to their first 'big bike' and even to others looking to get back into motorcycling with a product that will be easy to ride, but with enough performance to keep things entertaining. Needless to say, we can't wait to get astride the new Triumph Trident!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.