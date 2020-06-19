Triumph Tiger 900 vs Triumph Tiger 800: What All Has Changed

The Triumph Tiger 900 has been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹ 13.70 lakh. The old Tiger 800 has been a very popular model globally and in India. The new Tiger 900 was launched in three variants in India. These are the GT, Rally and Rally Pro. Triumph has done well to offer a new motorcycle ground up, which is significantly better than the old model in all departments. The GT is road-biased and meant for touring while the Rally and the Rally Pro is off-road biased and gets more equipment to tackle tough terrain. We tell you how the new Tiger 900 is different than the Tiger 800.

Pricing

(The Tiger 900 range is priced at a slight premium compared to the Tiger 800 range. But the new models get BS6 engines and a lot updates in terms of features too)

The Tiger 900 GT is priced at ₹ 13.7 lakh, the Tiger 900 Rally is priced at ₹ 14.35 lakh while the top-spec Tiger 900 Rally Pro is priced at ₹ 15.5 lakh. If we were to compare the prices of the Tiger 900 to the old range, the Tiger 800 XRx is priced at ₹ 13.39 lakh, the Tiger 800 XCx is priced at ₹ 14.03 lakh and the top-spec Tiger 800 XCA is priced at ₹ 15.16 lakh. So yes, there is a slight increase in the prices but with the Tiger 900 being BS6 compliant and rich in features, the new prices are justified. Triumph has decided to forego launching the base model of the Tiger 900 and the Tiger 900 GT Pro in India.

Engine

(The Tiger 900 gets a triple cylinder engine, which displaces 888 cc and makes 94 bhp along with 87 Nm. The Tiger 800 displaces 799 cc, makes the same power but the torque output is 79 Nm)

The engine on the Tiger 900 gets big updates too. the triple cylinder engine now displaces 888 cc ( going up from 799 cc) and it makes 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm along with 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm (up from 79 Nm at 8,050 rpm). The engine is now 2.5 kg lighter and gets lightweight components such as a new T-Plane triple crankshaft. The engine is also fitted 42 mm lower and tilted 6.8 degrees forward. This results in better weight distribution. The firing order now becomes 1-3-2 instead of 1-2-3. Not only results into a meatier exhaust note but also a strong surge of torque across the rev range. The engine makes 10 per cent more torque and the mid-range itself gets a 12 per cent boost.

Features and Electronics

(The 7-inch TFT screen on the Tiger 900 is new too and offers more information and crisper view than the screen on the Tiger 800)

In terms of features, the Tiger 900 goes up several notches higher over Tiger 800. The six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which sends information to the cornering ABS, traction control, ABS, all of which that can be adjusted. There is ride-by-wire on offer too along with multiple riding modes. The top-spec Tiger 900 Rally Pro gets six riding modes, which are Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro and Rider. The 7-inch TFT screen is a new unit too and riders can connect their smartphone and access their calls/messages along with navigation as well. The motorcycle can also be connected to a GoPro action camera as well. So there are a bunch of new features on offer on the Tiger 900, over the Tiger 800.

Design

(There is a significant difference in design of the Tiger 800 and the new Tiger 900. The front end on the Tiger 900 looks much sharper, more aggressive )

The Tiger 900 gets a completely new design. It looks slimmer, has a narrower waist and the overall look is more menacing now. The front end now gets a slimmer face, with newly designed headlamp and a shorter ADV beak. The Tiger 900 now weighs up to 5 kg lesser, depending on the variant and the centre of gravity has been lowered too. It has been moved 40 mm forward and 20 mm lower. The body panels are all-new and the dimensions see a change as well.

Frame and Cycle Parts

(The Tiger 900 gets new and updated cycle parts like Showa and Marzocchi suspension on the Rally and the GT, respectively along with standard top-notch Brembo Stylema brakes across the board)

A big change is that the Tiger 900 now gets a bolt-on subframe, which can be easily replaced in case of crash. The pillion footpegs are removable as well. The other big update is that the Tiger 900 moves away from WP suspension and now uses Marzocchi units on the GT and Showa units on the Rally and Rally Pro. The 900 GT gets 45 mm Marzocchi USDs, which are manually adjustable for rebound and compression and has a travel of 180 mm. At the rear is a monoshock, which gets 170 mm wheel travel, again manually adjustable. The Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro get 45 mm Showa USDs with full manual adjustability and 240 mm of travel. At the rear is a Showa monoshock which gets 230 mm of wheel travel and has adjustability for preload and rebound damping. The Tiger 900 range now gets. The lighter chassis, reduced engine mass, higher specification suspension and category-leading Brembo Stylema brakes, twin 320 mm floating discs with 4-piston Monobloc calliper and a 255 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston sliding calliper.

